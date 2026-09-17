Tony Butler back in Munster squad to face Leicester Tigers

THERE WILL BE a number of debuts when Munster face Leicester Tigers in a pre-season game at Musgrave Park on Friday (KO: 7.15pm)

Tony Butler, meanwhile, who left Munster during the summer after five years at the province, is back. The out-half joined squad training this week and is included here.

Advertisement

An extended 29-man Munster squad has been named. Fineen Wycherley captains Munster for the first time with new signings Marnus van der Merwe and Kieran Brookes both included as van der Merwe makes his first appearance for the province.

Your Munster team to face @LeicesterTigers at Virgin Media Park tomorrow 🏟️



Fineen Wycherley leads his home province for the 1st time 💪



Kick-off is at 7.15pm with Family Packs just €40 & a live stream on #AccessMunster 📺



Full details: https://t.co/NGVQhJm7vn#SUAF 🔴 pic.twitter.com/ac8lVzelGt — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) September 17, 2026

Academy backs Jake O’Riordan, Gordon Wood and Charlie O’Shea are all named with new recruit O’Shea in line for his first senior appearance at out-half.

Young Munster’s Hubert Gilvarry makes his second appearance of pre-season.

Tom Ahern, Alex Nankivell and Josh Wycherley are set for their first action of 2026/27 having missed the clash against La Rochelle last month.

Munster (first half): Ben O’Connor; Diarmuid Kilgallen, Alex Nankivell, Seán O’Brien, Shay McCarthy; Charlie O’Shea, Ben O’Donovan; Michael Milne/Josh Wycherley, Marnus van der Merwe, Kieran Brookes; Evan O’Connell, Fineen Wycherley; Seán Edogbo, Alex Kendellen, Brian Gleeson.

Munster (second half): Ben O’Connor; Hubert Gilvarry, Gordon Wood, Dan Kelly, Shay McCarthy; Tony Butler, Jake O’Riordan; Josh Wycherley/Mark Donnelly, Diarmuid Barron, Ronan Foxe/Michael Ala’alatoa; Evan O’Connell, Tom Ahern; Jack O’Donoghue, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.