JJ Gabriel denied Man Utd release but Barcelona target could still leave

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE rejected JJ Gabriel’s request to leave the club but could still lose the hotly-tipped youngster amid reports that he has travelled to Barcelona for talks over a potential move.

The Press Association understands United will not accept Gabriel’s request to be de-registered and have sought to persuade the youngster to stay, but there remains a risk that the 15-year-old could use a FIFA loophole to walk away when he turns 16 on 6 October.

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Gabriel stunned the club earlier this week by asking to be allowed to depart, coming in a week when they had planned to include him in the squad for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup loss to Brighton – which would have been his first involvement in the senior squad for a competitive fixture.

That would have given him the opportunity to become United’s youngest ever player, but the plans were scrapped and Gabriel has subsequently been linked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Gabriel would not be allowed to join another Premier League club if United do not cancel his registration, which runs until the summer, but as he qualifies for an EU passport there is a precedent that would allow him to sign for a European club after his birthday at the start of next month.

On Friday, reports in Spain said Gabriel had arrived in Barcelona, having also been linked with clubs including Real Madrid, Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich.

United manager Michael Carrick was asked about Gabriel on Friday and reiterated his view that the matter needed to be handled carefully.

“I think he’s a young boy, JJ, and I think it’s important that we certainly don’t play anything out here,” he said.

“I think the exposure and the scrutiny and everything, you’ve got to be careful and be sensible and think of him as much as anything, so the situation will work itself out, whatever way it’s going to work itself out. Making sure he’s okay is the important thing.”