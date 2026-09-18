FAI CEO insists Uefa made no threats over potential sanctions for Israel boycott

FAI CHIEF EXECUTIVE David Courell has confirmed that Uefa has rejected a request from the association to be kept apart from Israel in future draws.

Courell also reiterated that there was no threat from the governing body relating to Ireland’s hosting duties for Euro 2028 had they proceeded with a boycott of the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

The FAI CEO also explained a number of protocol changes for the 4 October meeting behind closed doors in Serbia, recognised as Ireland’s home game after it was moved from Dublin, which involves displaying “Respect messaging” around the perimeter instead of the usual advertising.

Sponsors will also not be visible in any official backdrops and, as revealed by The 42 last week, RTÉ are to significantly scale back their own operation with no television studio coverage or any of their own commentators on duty.

Instead, a feed provided by Uefa will be used.

The FAI have requested not to host their Israeli counterparts in any pre-match gatherings but they will play the anthems in the TSC Arena in Backa Topola, 90 minutes from Belgrade, while also raising the flag and exchanging match pennants.

The scaling back of the FAI’s operations extends to media commitments ahead of the game with Kosovo on 24 September, with no member of the coaching staff or playing squad available for interview until the designated Uefa press conference the day beforehand.

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Courell stressed that he has “been on a journey” learning about the devastation in Gaza since Ireland and Israel were drawn together in the Nations League. He admitted that the FAI did not seek to be kept apart from Israel before the draw and that a request to ensure they are separated in future has been turned down.

“The response was pretty clear. They (Uefa) have a formal term for it, I can’t remember the formal term, the ‘do not draw’ list or whatever. It’s based, really, on conflicts, direct conflicts, not public sentiment.

“The answer I got was very clear. That would not be possible, because Ireland and Israel have never been in direct conflict That was an answer that I took at face value.

“If there is a nuance to it, then maybe, and I don’t know, and forgive me, but if there is a national position from a government that doesn’t recognise a particular State, then, equally, I’m sure, takes it to another level.

“It is very difficult for Uefa and Fifa,” Courell said. “Because if they were to take on board every country’s preferences on who they play or don’t play against… International football is built up on a hierarchy and a fabric of different competitions and qualifiers. If you start to introduce individualised requests, then that framework starts to break down.

Courell also maintained that there was no threat from Uefa regarding any potential punishment for boycotting the games after the association inquired as to what the likely outcome would be.

FAI president Paul Cooke was in contact with Uefa counterpart Aleksander Ceferin earlier this week and the chief executive insisted “institutional change” was required on Uefa’s stance on Israel.

“My answer then as it is now is that threat has never been made. However, when we have to outline to our members the logic and process that our board thoughtfully went through…

“What I can say with confidence is that it was given due consideration, and to do that you have to look at all of the possibilities. We tried to outline as fairly and proportionally as possible the potential consequences that could come from non fulfilment of these games.”

When asked if he put it to Uefa directly what the consequence would be, Courell said: “Of course I did, and they said ‘well, if this scenario presents then a disciplinary hearing will be scheduled and the sanctions will be agreed based on the facts and the situation that presents’.”

When it was put to him that could be considered a veiled threat from Uefa, Courell said: “It is absolutely not. I do not interpret that. That is the natural process that unfolds irrespective of the gravity of the situation in contravention of the rules.

“Please don’t walk away from here saying Uefa have threatened. They simply confirmed what their process is and they would not be able to make an informed decision because it’s a separate independent body that comes to that decision.

“I feel frustrated that we’re in this situation because we have been one of the strongest voices on this in European football, it’s kind of compounded matters for us a little bit. I wish these decisions were not resting with us, let’s be clear.

“I wish they were taken on another level. That is why we have these institutions in Uefa and Fifa, but equally I have a degree of empathy. Irish sentiment is very clear, very strong, and the FAI position is the same, but there are 54 other federations that make up this membership and Uefa have to take on board all the viewpoints.

“So, yes, I’m frustrated we’re in this situation but I understand they’re in an equally difficult situation themselves.”