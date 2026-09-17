Troy Parrott registers assist as Real Betis continue impressive start

Updated at 22.08

TROY PARROTT REGISTERED his first La Liga assist as Real Betis continued their impressive start to the season with a 1-0 win over Getafe this evening.

The Ireland international played 72 minutes before being replaced by Cucho Hernández.

The Dubliner made his presence felt, going close with an audacious effort inside five minutes, as he forced a save from goalkeeper David Soria after shooting from just inside his opponents’ half.

Troy Parrott certainly isn't lacking confidence 👀



David Soria is forced into an early save as the Irish striker takes aim from the halfway line! 😱 pic.twitter.com/RpFO1G4GNu — Premier Sports Ireland (@PremSportsIRL) September 17, 2026

Parrott was to the fore again when Betis scored the winning goal on the brink of half-time.

Ex-Man United winger Antony found the run of the Irishman, whose cutback Morocco international Abde Ezzalzouli finished clinically.

Troy Parrott plays his part as Real Betis take the lead! 🔥



He provides the cutback for Abde Ezzalzouli who finishes to make it 1-0 🌴 pic.twitter.com/4MmCwkPspd — Premier Sports Ireland (@PremSportsIRL) September 17, 2026

Betis saw the game out thereafter, with a late red card for Mario Martín adding to the visitors’ woes.

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The result leaves Manuel Pellegrini’s side third in the table with five wins from six games, two points ahead of Atlético Madrid and behind Real Madrid only on goal difference.

Parrott now has three goal involvements from six appearances since joining the club for €20 million from AZ Alkmaar in the summer transfer window.

His encouraging form is good news for Heimir Hallgrímsson, who named the 24-year-old in the Ireland squad today, with Parrott expected to play a key role in the upcoming Nations League window.

Meanwhile, the match-winner Ezzalzouli previously found himself embroiled in political controversy.

The winger was accused on social media of betraying his country after wearing a shirt in support of Spain’s North African territory Ceuta, before his side’s previous match.

Several Real Madrid players, including Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior remain under sustained attack from the Spanish right for rolling up their sleeves to conceal the message.

After surviving brief early pressure, Betis dominated and they have won all three of their home games 1-0.

“We played a smart game,” Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini told the post-match press conference.

“Getafe didn’t manage a single shot on target. We controlled the ball well and created chances – perhaps not the clearest ones, but certainly enough to have scored a couple more goals. They didn’t go in, and when they don’t, they just don’t.”

Antony had earlier hit the post, and Isco missed a couple of chances as the hosts bombarded the visiting goal.

Additional reporting by AFP