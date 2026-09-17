Grady McDonnell and Marcus Gill called up to Ireland U21 squad

NOTTINGHAM FOREST’S Grady McDonnell and Celtic’s Marcus Gill have been called up to the Ireland U21 squad for the first time.

Scotland-born Gill has been capped up to U19 level, while Canada-born McDonnell was part of the Ireland U17s side that made it to the last 16 of the Fifa World Cup last year.

Senior international caps Adam Brennan and Rory Finneran are also in the squad for the Uefa European U21 Championship qualifiers against Slovakia, Kazakhstan and England.

There is also a return to the squad for former Wexford goalkeeper Owen Mason now with Bromley. LOI Premier Division top scorer Tommy Lonergan is rewarded for his form with a place in the squad.

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Jim Crawford’s team face Slovakia in Koisce on Friday, 25 September before returning to Cork for a double-header at Turners Cross. They’ll take on Kazakhstan on Tuesday, 29 September before the visit of England on Tuesday, 6 October.

Ireland U21 squad:

Goalkeepers: Noah Jauny (Royal Francs Borains), Marcus Gill (Celtic), Owen Mason (Bromley).

Defenders: Sam Curtis (Cambridge United, on loan from Sheffield United), Seán Grehan (Doncaster Rovers), Cathal McCarthy (Kilmarnock, on loan from Hull City), Conor McManus (Gillingham), Alex Murphy (1. FC Kaiserslautern, on loan from Newcastle United), David Okagbue (Peterborough United).

Midfielders: Romeo Akachukwu (Southampton), Adam Brennan (Shamrock Rovers), Jacob Devaney (Hibernian, on loan from Manchester United), Rory Finneran (Notts County, on loan from Newcastle United), Darius Lipsiuc (Notts County), Oísin Gallagher (Barnet, on loan from Lincoln City), Grady McDonnell (Nottingham Forest), Jamie Mullins (Wycombe Wanderers).

Forwards: Leon Ayinde (Doncaster Rovers), Trent Kone-Doherty (Molde FK), Tommy Lonergan (Waterford), Kian McMahon Brown (Shrewsbury Town, on loan from Burnley), Michael Noonan (Shamrock Rovers).