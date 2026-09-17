Rory McIlroy falters after strong start as Aaron Rai leads at Wentworth

RORY MCILROY GOT off to a flying start in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth but his round unravelled to leave fellow major champion Aaron Rai as the early clubhouse leader.
McIlroy was five-under through 10 holes and in the outright lead before some waywardness off the tee proved costly coming home, making three bogeys over his final six to finish on three-under.
US PGA champion Rai, playing alongside McIlroy and Open champion Ryan Fox in the marquee group, was typically more solid. He also had five birdies in his first 10 holes, with one bogey, and two more coming home saw him post a six-under 66.
Shane Lowry, fresh from his Irish Open success, is five shots off the early clubhouse lead after an opening round of one-under par 71.
Shane Lowry in action at Wentworth. Adam Davy / PA / Alamy
Adam Davy / PA / Alamy / PA / Alamy
McIlroy, who covered the course in 60 in Wednesday’s pro-am, is trying to reel in Patrick Reed to win a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai title and he looked like he was intent on making a statement with the American out in the group in front.
Starting at the ninth, all but one of his first five birdies came from inside two and a half feet, a 20-footer at the par-five 12th the exception, with three in a row from the 16th from a combined five feet five inches.
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He left an eagle attempt frustratingly short at the 17th and another for birdie at the second but from there things started to go awry.
McIlroy bogeyed the third and sixth, but a good recovery at the fourth saw him make birdie and he salvaged par at the seventh.
However, from deep rough after another poor drive at the eighth he hacked into the pond guarding the green and dropped his third shot of the day to finish with a three-under 69.
Rai drove into the same pond at the eighth but chipped up to save par. He was later joined on six under by Swede Joakim Lagergren, whose round contained an eagle at the 12th.
Clubhouse leader Aaron Rai. Adam Davy / PA / Alamy
Adam Davy / PA / Alamy / PA / Alamy
Reed had briefly held a share of the lead with a fifth birdie before he too fell foul of the 395-yard par-four eighth to finish in the group on four under, which also included Fox and Viktor Hovland.
“Started very strong, five-under through 10, and started hitting a few loose shots on the way in,” said McIlroy.
“It started to get a little tricky there at the end, the wind was gusty, but I played well. I certainly saw some improvements on the greens compared to last week.
“It felt like I could have been a couple better at least but I think it’s going to play pretty tricky this afternoon so 69 isn’t a bad score to start with.”
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Rory McIlroy falters after strong start as Aaron Rai leads at Wentworth
LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
RORY MCILROY GOT off to a flying start in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth but his round unravelled to leave fellow major champion Aaron Rai as the early clubhouse leader.
McIlroy was five-under through 10 holes and in the outright lead before some waywardness off the tee proved costly coming home, making three bogeys over his final six to finish on three-under.
US PGA champion Rai, playing alongside McIlroy and Open champion Ryan Fox in the marquee group, was typically more solid. He also had five birdies in his first 10 holes, with one bogey, and two more coming home saw him post a six-under 66.
Shane Lowry, fresh from his Irish Open success, is five shots off the early clubhouse lead after an opening round of one-under par 71.
Shane Lowry in action at Wentworth. Adam Davy / PA / Alamy Adam Davy / PA / Alamy / PA / Alamy
McIlroy, who covered the course in 60 in Wednesday’s pro-am, is trying to reel in Patrick Reed to win a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai title and he looked like he was intent on making a statement with the American out in the group in front.
Starting at the ninth, all but one of his first five birdies came from inside two and a half feet, a 20-footer at the par-five 12th the exception, with three in a row from the 16th from a combined five feet five inches.
He left an eagle attempt frustratingly short at the 17th and another for birdie at the second but from there things started to go awry.
McIlroy bogeyed the third and sixth, but a good recovery at the fourth saw him make birdie and he salvaged par at the seventh.
However, from deep rough after another poor drive at the eighth he hacked into the pond guarding the green and dropped his third shot of the day to finish with a three-under 69.
Rai drove into the same pond at the eighth but chipped up to save par. He was later joined on six under by Swede Joakim Lagergren, whose round contained an eagle at the 12th.
Clubhouse leader Aaron Rai. Adam Davy / PA / Alamy Adam Davy / PA / Alamy / PA / Alamy
Reed had briefly held a share of the lead with a fifth birdie before he too fell foul of the 395-yard par-four eighth to finish in the group on four under, which also included Fox and Viktor Hovland.
“Started very strong, five-under through 10, and started hitting a few loose shots on the way in,” said McIlroy.
“It started to get a little tricky there at the end, the wind was gusty, but I played well. I certainly saw some improvements on the greens compared to last week.
“It felt like I could have been a couple better at least but I think it’s going to play pretty tricky this afternoon so 69 isn’t a bad score to start with.”
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Golf PGa Championship Rory McIlroy Shane Lowry Wentworth