Le Fee penalty sees Sunderland make winning return to European football after 53-year wait

Sunderland 1

AZ Alkmaar 0

ENZO LE FEE’S penalty ensured Sunderland kicked off their Europa League adventure with a 1-0 win over AZ Alkmaar at the Stadium of Light.

Wednesday’s match was the Black Cats’ first taste of European football in 53 years, and they put in a dominant first-half display before being put under pressure after the restart when Kees Smit fired narrowly wide.

Le Fee then sent Sunderland ahead from the spot in the 66th minute to seal victory in their maiden Europa League outing. They return to European action next month away to Torreense.

Regis Le Bris made four changes from Saturday’s defeat to Arsenal as Omar Alderete, Trai Hume, Malick Fofana and Wilson Isidor all started and Alkmaar made two switches from their last Eredivisie match with Smit and Ayoub Oufkir lining up.

Sunderland’s long-awaited night began with a wobble in the opening minutes when Le Fee misplaced a pass from Robin Roefs and Smit pounced on the ball before offloading to Mexx Meerdink, but Roefs turned the effort behind.

Meerdink nodded over from a corner and Jari De Busser was soon handed his first test to tip away Le Fee’s inswinging corner.

Le Fee was in the thick of the action again, forcing De Busser to parry away his strike and the midfielder sent a cross into the box which was slightly out of reach for Isidor.

Sunderland piled on the pressure as Kevin Danso’s curling shot from distance was clawed away by De Busser and from the resulting corner Alderete nodded wide.

Advertisement

The Black Cats continued to control proceedings, coming close again when Isidor hit a low pass into the box for an unmarked Le Fee, who rattled the post with a first-time strike.

Hume blasted wide for the Wearsiders and caused further problems when his shot from a tight angle was scrambled away.

Alkmaar continued to withstand Sunderland attacks as Hume’s cross was pushed away by De Busser and Granit Xhaka’s effort was glanced wide by Danso and Le Fee curled a shot into the side netting just before the break.

Alkmaar started the second half brightly and almost broke the deadlock when Smit weaved into the box before rolling an effort narrowly past the post.

Isidor fired wide and Hume’s effort was saved by De Busser as Sunderland looked to regain control and they soon took the lead in the 66th minute.

A penalty was awarded when Le Fee was fouled by substitute Weslley Patati in the box and from the spot the Frenchman coolly dispatched the ball into the bottom right corner.

Nordi Mukiele nodded wide from a corner moments later but Alkmaar began to grow into the game as Ro-Zangelo Daal’s strike was deflected behind.

The visitors had chances in quick succession as Valdemar Andreasen had two efforts blocked and the ball fell to Meerdink, but his shot was stopped by Roefs.

Patati blazed over the crossbar and Sunderland had two chances to wrap up the game late on when Nilson Angulo’s strike was cleared off the line by Elijah Dijkstra before Brian Brobbey chipped over.

****