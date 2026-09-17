Waterford legend Austin Gleeson announces inter-county retirement

WATERFORD LEGEND AUSTIN Gleeson has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.

The 31-year-old helped his county win the National Hurling League in 2015.

In 2016, aged 21, Gleeson became just the second player (after Clare’s Tony Kelly) to be voted Hurler and Young Hurler of the Year in the same year by his fellow inter-county players.

However, in more recent years, injuries have taken a toll and contributed to the decision to hang up his boots.

“I’m fully done now,” Gleeson told Off the Ball.

“I knew it at the start of 2026. There was one training session I remember in particular where it didn’t go the best – it was 23 December; we trained down in Passage.

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“I remember we were running. My head was two or three steps ahead of my body. I remember thinking, that’s the sign there.”

When asked if it was more down to too many miles on the clock or injuries, he replied: “A bit of both. Looking back at it, I probably didn’t look after my body in the early and mid 20s and paid the price for it.

“I’ll be 32 next year. I’m not saying 32 is an old age. Lads a lot older than me are still playing. But my body was calling me to say ‘that’s it,’ and that was it.

“I know a lot of lads who would do recovery sessions. I felt: ‘Ah no, I’m grand.’ I only started doing them in recent years.

“Gym-wise, I wouldn’t have been the first person in and the last one to leave the gym. I liked to get in, get it done, get out. It wouldn’t have been my favourite thing to do.

“And I didn’t look after myself in the off-seasons as well as I should have.

“So 100% there are regrets. I’m fairly content stepping away now. But I wish I had looked after myself a bit more seven or eight years ago, and maybe I could have prolonged it for another year or two.”