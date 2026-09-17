Speaking to Boxing Ireland’s Grainne Walsh after his win, McConnell said:
“First one is always the hardest, everyone knows that. It’s a boxing saying. No, I felt good, I felt sharp. I had the first two rounds won, and I took the last round off. In these tournaments, you know what it’s like, boxing back-to-back days.
“The coaches were class in the corner. Everything they shouted was working to perfection. That was the tactic – use the jab early. Dominate from the start. The lead hand was always going to be important, because he’s experienced.
“It gave me an extra push to get the team off to a good start. It’s an individual sport, but we’re here as Team Ireland.”
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Jon McConnell opens Team Ireland's account with win at European Elite Championships
JON MCCONNELL OPENED Team Ireland’s account at the European Elite Championships on Thursday with victory in his 70kg last-32 contest.
McConnell saw off Turkey’s Necat Ekinci, a Paris Olympian, in decisive style, maintaining control of the ring and dictating the tempo of the bout in Sofia, Bulgaria.
The 70kg Commonwealth Games champ was the 5-0 winner and judges scored the bout 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30.
McConnell will box his last 16 contest on Saturday against Damian Durkacz of Poland, who defeated Lithuania’s Aleksandr Trofimcuk.
The championships continue in the Bulgarian city until Friday 25 September.
Speaking to Boxing Ireland’s Grainne Walsh after his win, McConnell said:
“First one is always the hardest, everyone knows that. It’s a boxing saying. No, I felt good, I felt sharp. I had the first two rounds won, and I took the last round off. In these tournaments, you know what it’s like, boxing back-to-back days.
“The coaches were class in the corner. Everything they shouted was working to perfection. That was the tactic – use the jab early. Dominate from the start. The lead hand was always going to be important, because he’s experienced.
“It gave me an extra push to get the team off to a good start. It’s an individual sport, but we’re here as Team Ireland.”
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Boxing Jon McConnell team ireland