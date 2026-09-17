Jon McConnell opens Team Ireland's account with win at European Elite Championships

JON MCCONNELL OPENED Team Ireland’s account at the European Elite Championships on Thursday with victory in his 70kg last-32 contest.

McConnell saw off Turkey’s Necat Ekinci, a Paris Olympian, in decisive style, maintaining control of the ring and dictating the tempo of the bout in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The 70kg Commonwealth Games champ was the 5-0 winner and judges scored the bout 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30.

Ready for battle | Team Ireland's Jon McConnell has his hands wrapped by European Elite Championships Head Coach, Damian Kennedy, ahead of his debut bout.



Jon takes on Turkey’s Necat Ekinci, a Paris Olympian, and a former World Youth Champion, in a 70kg Last 32 contest.



That’s… pic.twitter.com/P96KHUx5eO — Boxing Ireland (@IABABOXING) September 17, 2026

McConnell will box his last 16 contest on Saturday against Damian Durkacz of Poland, who defeated Lithuania’s Aleksandr Trofimcuk.

Advertisement

The championships continue in the Bulgarian city until Friday 25 September.

Team Ireland’s Jon McConnell says he felt sharp during his debut European Elite Championships win over Turkey.



Speaking to Boxing Ireland Correspondent Gráinne Walsh he adds stuck to the coaches tactics and led off the jab.



Jon is back in action on Saturday against Damian… pic.twitter.com/YDenaGk9do — Boxing Ireland (@IABABOXING) September 17, 2026

Speaking to Boxing Ireland’s Grainne Walsh after his win, McConnell said:

“First one is always the hardest, everyone knows that. It’s a boxing saying. No, I felt good, I felt sharp. I had the first two rounds won, and I took the last round off. In these tournaments, you know what it’s like, boxing back-to-back days.

“The coaches were class in the corner. Everything they shouted was working to perfection. That was the tactic – use the jab early. Dominate from the start. The lead hand was always going to be important, because he’s experienced.

“It gave me an extra push to get the team off to a good start. It’s an individual sport, but we’re here as Team Ireland.”