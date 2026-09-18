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Jude Gallagher through to last 16 at European Championships
IRELAND’S JUDE GALLAGHER has opened his European Elite Championships with a win over Maksym Bocarov of Slovakia.
The 2026 lightweight Commonwealth Games silver medallist won a 60kg contest driven by his technical, physical style of boxing.
The bout went to the Tyrone man 5-0, scored: 28:29; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30.
Gallagher is in Last 16 action on Monday’s afternoon session, taking on France’s Lounes Hamraoi, a 2022 European medallist.
Dean Clancy fights at 4pm in the 65kg division against Germany’s Mohamed Siala.
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Boxing Jude Gallagher