Jude Gallagher through to last 16 at European Championships

IRELAND’S JUDE GALLAGHER has opened his European Elite Championships with a win over Maksym Bocarov of Slovakia.

The 2026 lightweight Commonwealth Games silver medallist won a 60kg contest driven by his technical, physical style of boxing.

Team Ireland’s Jude Gallagher says he’s delighted to have his first European Elite Championship win in the bag.



And, speaking to Boxing Ireland EEC Correspondent @GrainneWalshBox he has paid tribute to his dad, John, who has traveled to Sofia to support him.



Jude was the 5-0… pic.twitter.com/XuKcCe1Xln — Boxing Ireland (@IABABOXING) September 18, 2026

The bout went to the Tyrone man 5-0, scored: 28:29; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30.

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Gallagher is in Last 16 action on Monday’s afternoon session, taking on France’s Lounes Hamraoi, a 2022 European medallist.

Dean Clancy fights at 4pm in the 65kg division against Germany’s Mohamed Siala.