Eagle at 18 helps McIlroy stay two off the lead heading into final round at Wentworth

RORY MCILROY IS just two shots off the lead heading into the final round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth after a three-under 69 today.

An eagle on 18 proved crucial in keeping him in touch with the joint-leaders Filippo Celli of Italy and Spain’s Manuel Elvira, who sit at the summit on 13-under.

McIlroy was on the green in two shots of the Par 5 at the last after a thumping approach shot that came close to landing an albatross for the Masters champion.

RORY MCILORY COMES THIS CLOSE TO AN ALBATROSS AT THE 18TH 🦅#BMWPGA | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/pdw3ABs4dq — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) September 19, 2026

“It was a similar shot to the one I had yesterday,” McIlroy said, describing that brilliant second shot at the 18th.

“I had a four iron. Wind was mostly off the right. I had 230 yards, and it was a perfect four iron where I could just hold it into the wind slightly, and get it to land quite soft. I just needed to stand up and make a good committed swing, and I did.

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“A great way to finish the day. I felt like I needed that to keep myself within touching distance of the leaders.

“It’s going to be an interesting day (in the final round). There’s a lot of people around the lead, and I think the conditions the last couple of days, that’s the reason. It hasn’t really enabled anyone to get away from the pack, just because it has played so tricky and difficult.”

McIlroy, who previously won this tournament in 2014, added:

“I’ll probably try to not look at the leaderboard too much. If I need to play more aggressive on the back nine, I’ll do that. I’d love to win this tournament again. It’s been a long time, 12 years. I have so many great memories of Wentworth.”

McIlroy had just birdied the 17th before that brilliant finish to put him in a group of five players on 11-under, alongside Adam Scott, Davis Bryant, Joaquin Niemann and Kristoffer Reitan.

McIlroy had back-to-back bogeys at eight and nine, but he finished with three birdies in all to keep in contention on the final day.

Irish Open champion Shane Lowry also carded a three-under 69 in the third round which leaves him on seven-under.

Lowry finished his round with a brace of birdies on the 17th and 18th, and four in all, while also dropping a shot at 11.