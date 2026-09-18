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Adeleke and O'Sullivan round off season without silverware at Athlos meeting
IT WAS A disappointing evening at the Athlos meeting in London for Rhasidat Adeleke and Sophie O’Sullivan.
After two events in New York, this was the first time the somewhat boutique style athletics meet came to London.
In the 800 metres event, Sophie O’Sullivan ran a time of 2:00.53 to finish 5th.
Rhasidat Adeleke came in 4th in the 200 metres, running a time of 22.64 seconds.
It would seem likely that both athletes are closing out their season now.
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Adeleke Athletics sophie