Leinster bring Ireland internationals to South Africa for URC openers

LEINSTER ARE BRINGING their Ireland internationals to South Africa for their URC opening fixtures, bar the injured Caelan Doris.

Head coach Leo Cullen has announced a 41-man squad to head to South Africa for the opening two rounds of the URC, against the Lions at Ellis Park in Johannesburg before travelling to Durban to take on the Sharks.

New signings

The squad includes 22 forwards and 19 backs, with a mix of youth and experience as nine Academy players are included in the travelling squad, including the uncapped trio of Tadhg Brophy, Dylan McNeice and Todd Lawlor.

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New signings Peter Dooley and Joey Carbery, who are both beginning their second stints at the province, will also make the trip.

Leinster take on the Lions on Saturday, 26 September (KO: 12.30pm Irish time) in their season opener before heading to Kings Park to face the Sharks (KO: 5.30pm Irish time) on Saturday, 3 October.

Leinster travelling squad

Forwards:

Ryan Baird, Thomas Clarkson, Jack Conan, Max Deegan, Brian Deeny, Peter Dooley, Josh Ericson, Tadhg Furlong, Rónan Kelleher, Gus McCarthy, Joe McCarthy, Dylan McNeice, Conor O’Tighearnaigh, Scott Penny, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan, Niall Smyth, Stephen Smyth, Alan Spicer, Alex Usanov, Josh van der Flier.

Backs:

Tadhg Brophy, Harry Byrne, Joey Carbery, Oliver Coffey, Hugh Cooney, Caspar Gabriel, Fintan Gunne, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan, Todd Lawlor, Ciarán Mangan, Hugo McLaughlin, Jimmy O’Brien, Tommy O’Brien, Andrew Osborne, Jamie Osborne, Sam Prendergast, Garry Ringrose, Charlie Tector.