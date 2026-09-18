Connacht newcomer in Ireland starting side for USA clash

IRELAND HEAD COACH Scott Bemand has unveiled his squad for Sunday’s Vodafone Ireland WXV Series opener against the USA at Tallaght Stadium (Kick-off 1.45pm, Live: TG4 Player).

Connacht’s Jemima Adams Verling is the one uncapped player in the starting team, set to make her Test debut at blindside flanker alongside captain Erin King and Aoife Wafer, last season’s Six Nations Player of the Championship.

20-year-old Adams Verling starred for Ireland at the U18 Women’s Six Nations Festival in 2024 and during last season’s U21 Women’s Six Nations Series.

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Ireland head coach Scott Bemand. Bryan Keane Bryan Keane

The Ireland backline sees Stacey Flood start at full-back, with Robyn O’Connor and Vicky Elmes Kinlan named on the wings. Aoife Dalton and Eve Higgins are selected in midfield, while Dannah O’Brien starts at out-half alongside Emily Lane at scrum-half.

Up front, Niamh O’Dowd and Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald are joined by Linda Djougang in the front row, with Dorothy Wall and Fiona Tuite-O’Sullivan in the second row. King is joined in the back row by debutant Adams Verling and Wafer.

Ireland captain Erin King. Bryan Keane Bryan Keane

Neve Jones, Sadhbh McGrath, Eilís Cahill, Jane Clohessy and Brittany Hogan are the forward replacements available to Bemand, with backs Aoibheann Reilly, Anna McGann and Niamh Gallagher completing Ireland’s 23.

Sunday’s fixture is the first of three home matches for Ireland this Autumn. They face Japan at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday 27 September, before a standalone Test against Japan at Virgin Media Park in Cork on Saturday 3 October.

Our first line up of the new season. 🙌



The Ireland team to face USA in Sunday's Vodafone Ireland WXV Series opener at Tallaght Stadium. pic.twitter.com/Br7vLXVuM8 — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) September 18, 2026

Ireland (v USA)

15. Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

14. Robyn O’Connor (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

13. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

12. Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

11. Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)

10. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

9. Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)

1. Niamh O’Dowd (Gloucester-Hartpury)

2. Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

4. Dorothy Wall (Exeter Chiefs)

5. Fiona Tuite-O’Sullivan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)

6. Jemima Adams Verling (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

7. Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster) (captain)

8. Aoife Wafer (Harlequins)

Replacements: