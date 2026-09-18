Celtic taught a 'European lesson' in Ferencváros defeat - O'Neill

CELTIC MANAGER MARTIN O’Neill believes Celtic were taught a “European lesson” in their 3-1 defeat by Ferencváros at Parkhead.

A 3-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat to Rangers on Sunday had derailed the Hoops who fell behind in the 20th minute of their Europa League opener when winger Bamidele Yusuf’s shot deflected off defender Liam Scales and into the net.

Midfielder Mika Baur swept in an equaliser in the 44th minute, but before the half-time whistle blew captain Kristoffer Zachariassen restored the Hungarian side’s lead.

Advertisement

Former Celtic forward Daniel Arzani fired in a 20-yard drive in the 47th minute to clinch a deserved win for the visitors, with Celtic now preparing to host the Gers in a William Hill Premiership rematch on Sunday before the international break.

O’Neill said: “Well, we’re naturally disappointed getting beaten. We started off very, very brightly. We had a number of balls that were flashed across the goal and no-one there to put the ball in the net for us.

“Their first attempt, proper attempt, really, on goal yielded a goal for them.

“We came back into the game, got the equaliser just before half-time and then conceded a really poor goal.

“We’re hit on the break for the third goal. While we had a number of balls flashed across the box, even in the last 20 minutes, we didn’t get there to the front post a number of times that could’ve kept it alive, and we’re beaten in the game.

The Northern Irishman said: “The last time there was an international break, I think, was March when we played badly against Dundee United. So I don’t want that to happen again.

“Sunday’s a big game, it’s a big game anyway. We will be still actually in front, regardless of the result by the time the international break starts.

“But even so, we’d want to put on a proper performance for the fans and for ourselves.”