17-year-old shines as Man City hammer Norwich

TEENAGER FLOYD SAMBA stole the limelight with two debut goals as Manchester City eased into the Carabao Cup fourth round with a 5-0 victory over Norwich.

The 17-year-old son of former Blackburn defender Christopher also had a hand in a Rayan Cherki strike as the much-changed holders thrashed the weakened Championship side at the Etihad Stadium.

Winger Allan Elias, signed for £34 million (€39.61 million) from Palmeiras last month, marked his first appearance by getting on the scoresheet, and there was a late fifth goal for another youngster, Ryan McAidoo.

Victory was as comfortable as it gets for Enzo Maresca’s side, who will now host Manchester United’s conquerors Brighton in the next round.

The Italian made 10 changes from the team that won at Old Trafford on Sunday, with star striker Erling Haaland not even on the bench, but Samba proved a more than adequate replacement.

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In truth, Norwich were limited opponents, with their nine changes an indicator the tie was hardly a priority, but it was still a highly professional and ruthless display by the hosts.

City went close to taking an early lead when Samba released Rico Lewis with a neat flick, but the England international blasted over.

Norwich showed composure to stifle City for close to half an hour, but their best attacks, which saw Jacob Wright and Papa Amadou Diallo break from deep, fizzled out.

The contest was effectively ended as City struck twice in the space of three minutes, with Samba involved in both.

The opener came after Nico O’Reilly’s cross from the right evaded Norwich goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw. Allan pulled the ball back, and Samba met it with a glancing header inside the far post.

Ryan McAidoo of Manchester City and Kaden Braithwaite of Manchester City celebrate. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

With the adrenaline from his celebrations presumably still pumping, Samba held up the ball inside his own half and deftly released Ayyoub Bouaddi.

The £86 million (€100.2 million) man strode forward and had all the time he needed to pick out Cherki, who raced clear and finished clinically from the edge of the area.

That prompted a few party tricks from Cherki and the Frenchman did not return for the second half, giving way to another promising academy graduate in McAidoo.

But it was new winger Allan’s turn to take centre stage as he cut in from the left and jagged back outside to wrong-foot the defence and hit a low shot into the far corner.

Norwich were deflated, and they contributed to their own downfall as Samba curled in a fine fourth.

The defence made a mess attempting to play out from the back, and Rayan Ait-Nouri seized possession. The Algerian was even allowed time to get back up again after slipping and fed Samba, who calmly picked his spot.

Norwich were denied a consolation when a late Mohamed Toure effort was disallowed, and City claimed a fifth in the last minute when McAidoo finished with confidence after good work from O’Reilly.