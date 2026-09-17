CELTIC WERE BEATEN 3-1 by Ferencváros in the Europa League tonight.
It continues a miserable few weeks for Martin O’Neill’s side, who were previously knocked out of the Champions League by LASK in addition to suffering a 3-0 defeat to Rangers in the League Cup last weekend.
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Mixed fortunes for Irish stars as Celtic suffer night to forget against Ferencváros
CELTIC WERE BEATEN 3-1 by Ferencváros in the Europa League tonight.
It continues a miserable few weeks for Martin O’Neill’s side, who were previously knocked out of the Champions League by LASK in addition to suffering a 3-0 defeat to Rangers in the League Cup last weekend.
More to follow
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UEFA Europa League Frustration Soccer Celtic Ferencváros