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Celtic goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo reacts after conceding the first goal of the game. Alamy Stock Photo
Ferencváros

Mixed fortunes for Irish stars as Celtic suffer night to forget against Ferencváros

It was a difficult night for Liam Scales while Callum O’Dowda featured off the bench for the visitors.
9.56pm, 17 Sep 2026

CELTIC WERE BEATEN 3-1 by Ferencváros in the Europa League tonight.

It continues a miserable few weeks for Martin O’Neill’s side, who were previously knocked out of the Champions League by LASK in addition to suffering a 3-0 defeat to Rangers in the League Cup last weekend.

More to follow

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