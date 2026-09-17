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Jordan Flynn and Jack Carney contest a high ball during the 2026 All-Ireland final. James Crombie/INPHO
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Mayo and Kerry to play exhibition match in London

Further details regarding ticketing and match arrangements will be announced in the coming weeks.
10.26pm, 17 Sep 2026

MAYO AND KERRY will play an exhibition match in London; it has been confirmed.

Approval was granted by the GAA Central Council for a repeat of the 2026 All-Ireland SFC final.

The match will take place on 28 November at StoneX Stadium, home of rugby union Premiership side Saracens, which has a capacity of up to 15,000.

Further details regarding ticketing and match arrangements will be announced in the coming weeks.

It will be the second time the reigning All-Ireland champions have played in England this year, defeating London in the Connacht Senior Football Championship quarter-final last April. 

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