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Mayo and Kerry to play exhibition match in London
MAYO AND KERRY will play an exhibition match in London; it has been confirmed.
Approval was granted by the GAA Central Council for a repeat of the 2026 All-Ireland SFC final.
The match will take place on 28 November at StoneX Stadium, home of rugby union Premiership side Saracens, which has a capacity of up to 15,000.
Further details regarding ticketing and match arrangements will be announced in the coming weeks.
It will be the second time the reigning All-Ireland champions have played in England this year, defeating London in the Connacht Senior Football Championship quarter-final last April.
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Exhibition match future plans GAA London Kerry Mayo