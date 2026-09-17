Mayo and Kerry to play exhibition match in London

MAYO AND KERRY will play an exhibition match in London; it has been confirmed.

Approval was granted by the GAA Central Council for a repeat of the 2026 All-Ireland SFC final.

The match will take place on 28 November at StoneX Stadium, home of rugby union Premiership side Saracens, which has a capacity of up to 15,000.

Further details regarding ticketing and match arrangements will be announced in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

It will be the second time the reigning All-Ireland champions have played in England this year, defeating London in the Connacht Senior Football Championship quarter-final last April.