Boyd nets last-minute winner to get the first win of the John Russell Shels era

Dundalk 2

Shelbourne 3

Niall Newberry reports from Oriel Park

A 90TH-MINUTE Sean Boyd goal broke Dundalk hearts as Shelbourne came from behind twice to claim a dramatic 3-2 victory in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division and give John Russell his first domestic win as manager.

Dundalk had looked on course for only their second victory in 11 league matches after goals from Ronan Teahan and Declan McDaid put them in front, either side of Sean Moore’s first-half equaliser.

But Shelbourne refused to go quietly. Jack Henry-Francis levelled the contest with 10 minutes remaining before Boyd struck in the final minute of normal time to complete a remarkable turnaround.

It’s Sean Boyd with a huge winner for Shels to secure John Russell’s first win for the Reds at the death 👏 pic.twitter.com/mDjSiyEgqW — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) September 18, 2026

It was Shelbourne who threatened first, Mipo Odubeko releasing Moore on the counter-attack after nine minutes. The forward appeared destined to open the scoring, but Dundalk goalkeeper Enda Minogue stood tall to make the save.

Dundalk responded by taking the lead three minutes later. Trevor Clarke delivered a cross onto the head of Teahan, who guided his effort into the bottom corner to make it 1-0.

The hosts had another opportunity soon afterwards when Bobby Burns picked out Clarke inside the area. He took a touch before shooting, but Conor Walsh, who had only just replaced the injured Eddie Beach in the Shelbourne goal, was equal to the effort.

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Shelbourne threatened at the other end when a Milan Mbeng cross-cum-shot was pushed over the bar by Minogue. Mbeng then headed well wide from the resulting Kerr McInroy corner.

Dundalk were dealt a setback when Clarke went off injured after going down off the ball. His replacement, McDaid, dragged an effort wide shortly afterwards.

Shelbourne continued to press, with a James Norris cross almost turned into his own net by Tom Grivosti. Dundalk suffered another injury blow before the interval when JR Wilson was forced off, Harvey Warren coming on at right-back.

Shelbourne drew level six minutes before half-time. Norris escaped Warren and saw his cross pushed away by Minogue, but only as far as Daniel Kelly. His effort was heading towards goal before Moore got the final touch from close range to make it 1-1.

Odubeko’s curling effort, comfortably held by Minogue, was the final chance of an entertaining first half.

The tempo dropped considerably after the restart, and it took until after the hour for another clear opening. Dundalk captain Daryl Horgan found space outside the box and fired narrowly wide of the post.

Shelbourne thought they had gone ahead moments later when McInroy’s delivery was headed towards the back post by Kameron Ledwidge, with Kelly then striking the side-netting.

Instead, Dundalk restored their lead in the 71st minute. Horgan’s free-kick caused uncertainty in the Shelbourne defence and, after the ball eventually reached Warren, his cross was headed home from close range by McDaid.

Dundalk sensed the opportunity to close out the game. Burns sent a powerful volley over the crossbar, while Leo Gaxha had a penalty appeal waved away after going down under a challenge from Odhran Casey.

But Shelbourne were level again with 10 minutes remaining. Henry-Francis unleashed a shot which took a wicked deflection off substitute Boyd and wrong-footed Minogue on its way into the net.

Dundalk’s hopes of recovering were dealt another blow moments later when Shane Tracey was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Henry-Francis.

Shelbourne made their numerical advantage count at the death. Casey launched a long ball into the Dundalk area and, amid the uncertainty that followed, Boyd somehow managed to turn the ball home to complete a stunning comeback.

Dundalk: Enda Minogue; JR Wilson (Harvey Warren 37), Mayowa Animasahun, Tom Grivosti, Bobby Burns; Aodh Dervin, Keith Buckley (Shane Tracey 70); Trevor Clarke (Declan McDaid 27), Ronan Teahan, Daryl Horgan; Cian Dillon (Leo Gaxha 70).

Shelbourne: Eddie Beach (Conor Walsh 16); Milan Mbeng, Odhran Casey, Kameron Ledwidge, James Norris; Jack Henry-Francis, Kerr McInroy (Ali Coote 78); Daniel Kelly (Sean Boyd 78), Sean Moore, Evan Caffrey; Mipo Odubeko (Dan Ring 78).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan

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