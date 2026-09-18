Dawson Devoy inspires late Bohemians drama with 90th-minute winner against Drogheda

Bohemians 2

Drogheda United 1

IT WAS BETWEEN renditions of Hold Me Now and The Auld Triangle just before kick off when one Bohemians supporter caught the eye by the side of the pitch.

He raised his arms in the air and was shaking his fists with delightful abandon, leaning over one of the advertising boards by the Jodi Stand. He was dancing and moving to his own desires.

He looked like the happiest man in the world.

Was he simply soaking in the experience at Dalymount Park and savouring the fact he will have a bit longer to enjoy such moments?

News of the club’s extended stay until the end of May 2027 with a delay to the start date of the redevelopment emerged on the morning of this thriller with Drogheda United.

This season will not be a glorious goodbye but a stunning 2-1 victory here, courtesy of Connor Parsons’ first-half goal and Republic of Ireland international Dawson Devoy drilling a 90th-minute winner, means there is the distinct possibility of a thrilling conclusion to the title race.

With five games to go, Bohs are level on 56 points with St Patrick’s Athletic in second and just three adrift of champions Shamrock Rovers.

Luke Dennison and Colm Whelan collide. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Devoy was calmness personified in the defining moment of the night, retrieving the ball when one shot was blocked and then showing the quality to finish low into the net to send the place wild.

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Anyway, back to the man by the side of the pitch before kick off who was quickly identified as the father of Bohs centre back Pat Hickey. The Chicago native, much like his son, has developed a cult following this season.

He is, to put it in endearing Dublin terms he has no doubt come to understand and relish, a bit of a mad man.

Hickey Snr was in great form and that mood epitomises the sweet spot Bohemians find themselves in right now.

Their play in the first half was sharp and incisive, the pace and cuteness of Ross Tierney and Harry Vaughan matched by the orchestrator in the middle that is Devoy.

It was Parsons, though, who broke the deadlock before half-time after a lovely bit of build up from Colm Whelan. The winger beat the offside trap and the sliding tackle of Conor Keeley, the strike deflected over the onrushing Luke Dennison and looping into the net.

The Drogheda goalkeeper was carrying a knock from earlier in the half after the Bohs striker was the one sent racing through and was about to be replaced in the process of the goal being created.

It was that final bit of execution in the box that also let down Drogheda during those opening 45 minutes and before falling behind Alfie Bates should have put the away side ahead when he swivlled and shot six yards out only to see the ball scramble wide.

Warren Davis also had an effort while Edwin Agbaje was a threat down the right.

There was enough encouragement for Kevin Doherty’ side at half time that they could get back in this game.

Bohs couldn’t build on the momentum of their late goal in the first half and Drogheda stayed in the game by not conceding a second.

After beating Shelbourne in Tolka Park on Monday and taking all three points at home to Sligo Rovers last Friday this was the third game in a week for the same starting XI.

Reinforcements were called for from the bench and it was one of them, Kieran Cruise, who showed tremendous footwork to keep the danger alive in the box from a corner. Bohs could only have clear the danger and when Agbaje forced the ball back inside centre back Andrew Quinn produced a deft finish to guide the ball low into the net from six yards.

There were 73 minutes on the clock and now it was anyone’s game.

Bohs piled forward and left gaps at the back. The Drogheda boss was shown a red card for dissent and with five minutes left it was sub goalkeeper Fynn Talley who pulled off a stunning save from Douglas James-Taylor.

And just when it seemed like the mood had changed and was one of deflation, Devoy found the quality to inject more life into this title race. As full time neared hundreds of Bohs fans edged closer to the pitch willing the whistle to pierce the air.

Hickey Snr was somewhere down below in the mix of the mayhem, joined by his delirious Bohs brethren.

Bohemians: Walters; Power, Byrne, Hickey, Mullen (Madden 80); Parsons (McDonnell 90), Devoy (captain), Flores, Vaughan (Myers 66), Tierney (Morahan 90); Whelan (James-Taylor 66).

Drogheda United: Dennison (Talley 43); Agbaje; Keeley (captain), Quinn, Burney, Kane (Cruise 67); Davis, O’Brien, Bates (Farrell 53), Kavanagh (Doyle 67); Oluwa (Markey 67).

Referee: Hennessy.

Attendance: 4,401.