Brentford ease past Chelsea to maintain unbeaten start and climb up to third

Premier League:

Brentford 3

Chelsea 0

CHELSEA’S WINLESS RUN in the Premier League stretched to three matches as Brentford ran out deserved 3-0 winners at the Gtech Community Stadium.

It was a puzzling display for Xabi Alonso to ponder after watching his team impose themselves on the hosts in the first half, yet struggling to find a goal threat, before succumbing in the second period to goals from Jaidon Anthony, Igor Thiago and Fabio Carvalho.

This was a Chelsea line-up containing all the elements of their summer transfer re-think with a solid experienced spine which saw Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck make first Premier League starts.

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Brentford manager Keith Andrews celebrates after the final whistle. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Something appeared to have clicked. They did not look half as chaotic defensively in the first half as they have done at times this season, standing up physically to Brentford, winning duels and not allowing Keith Andrews’ side to dominate second balls.

Yet old habits had followed the visitors on their short trip across west London. The marking from Mikkel Damsgaard’s 61st-minute corner was poor, Jannik Schuster headed on and Anthony finished it off, then Thiago was left free to score after Kevin Schade’s shot was saved.

It was then a low cross from the German which was whacked in during stoppage time by Carvalho to send Brentford fans into dreamland.

The first chance went to Chelsea, Welbeck showing clever feet and laying the ball off for Pedro Neto, whose drive met a strong save from Caoimhin Kelleher.

It was a frustrating night for Cole Palmer. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The absence of Joao Pedro was hard to ignore through injury, his replacement Welbeck not quite so able to act as the middle link in a fluid trio with Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers.

Both forwards were involved and looked dangerous, but they operated far less in combination than when Pedro is present.

Yehor Yarmoliuk had Brentford’s only real sight of goal in the first half, bursting past the half-challenge of Rogers and shooting low into the gloves of Emiliano Martínez.

The visitors had a new midfield with Valentin Barco in for his first league start alongside Henderson. This was the former Liverpool captain’s first appearance of any kind since coming on as a substitute for England against Panama in June, and he was a vocal, commanding presence alongside the Argentinian, who also impressed.

Brentford's Igor Thiago and Chelsea's Jordan Henderson exchange words. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Further up, the Blues huffed and puffed. Rogers was afforded space inside the box to shoot late in the half, but his effort was well blocked by Schuster.

All their good work defensively was undone just after the hour mark when Damsgaard’s corner found not one but two Brentford players unmarked. Rising highest to head back across goal was Schuster and Anthony had the simple job of nodding in from virtually on the line.

Another lapse handed Brentford their second goal. Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana were parted by a simple through-ball by Damsgaard, sending Schade clear. His shot was kept out by Martinez, but Thiago was there to knock in his first league goal of the season.

There was a final flourish for Brentford when Schade drilled low across goal in stoppage time and substitute Carvalho arrived to blast into the roof of the net.