Munster come up short against Leicester in final pre-season fixture

MUNSTER WERE BEATEN 32-24 by Leicester Tigers in a pre-season friendly at Virgin Media Park on Friday night.

A crowd of 4,421 turned out in Cork for Munster’s final hit-out ahead of next Saturday’s URC opener with Glasgow Warriors in Thomond Park.

The visitors opened the scoring 12 minutes in through a converted Jamie Blamire try.

Nine minutes later, the English side extended their advantage as Finn Carnduff went over, with the conversion missed.

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Just after the half hour mark, Munster got their first points of the evening through out-half Charlie O’Shea.

Making his senior debut for the province, the 20-year-old broke through a gap and was able to fend a Tigers’ defender on his way to scoring, converting his own try.

Charlie O’Shea celebrates scoring a try with Alex Kendellen and fans. Dan Clohessy Dan Clohessy

However, Leicester struck again shortly before half-time, Jack van Poortvliet adding a try as the Tigers took a 17-7 lead into the break.

Munster’s second try came from the pack, a strong maul effort leading to Gavin Coombes touching down, with O’Shea’s conversion effort pulling wide in the wind.

Shortly after the hour, Jake O’Riordan sniped at the ruck to score and put Munster in the lead for the first time, as Tony Butler knocked over the conversion.

It took the Tigers just two minutes to respond, Corbin Thunder bagging try number four, with the conversion missed.

As the game entered the final 10 minutes, Leicester put some distance on the scoreboard with a converted intercept try.

With the last play of the game, Diarmuid Kilgallen put the finishing touch to Butler’s cross-field kick, the final action of an eight-point loss for Clayton McMillan’s side.