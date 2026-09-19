Daina Moorehouse reaches European Elite quarter-finals after 3-2 win

DAINA MOOREHOUSE HAS qualified for the quarter-finals of the European Elite Championships with a 3-2 victory in the 51kg category in Sofia.
Shannon Sweeney was also in action for Ireland today in Bulgaria where she was defeated 4-1 in a last-16 contest in the 48kg division.
The Paris Olympian Moorehouse defeated Bulgaria’s Zlatislava Chukanova, with the judges scoring the bout 29:28; 29:28; 27:30; 28:29; 29:28 in Moorehouse’s favour to leave her just one win away from a medal.
Moorehouse will now go on to face World and European Games bronze medallist, Laura Fuentes Fernandez of Spain. They previously faced each other at the 2025 World Boxing Championships, where Moorehouse was defeated on a 3-2 split.
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QUARTER FINALIST!
Paris Olympian Daina Moorehouse has won through to the European Elite Championship quarter finals, with a 3-2 win over Bulgaria’s Zlatislava Chukanova.
The pair last met at the 2nd Olympic Qualifier in Bangkok in the battle for a quota place – Daina was also… pic.twitter.com/MngOVuGYb1
“I’m delighted to get the win,” she said after her win. “It was a really tough fight. I think the first one’s always the hardest. In the first round, I think she was trying to counter me more, and put the pressure on.
“Coming to the third (round), she put the pressure on, and it was getting a bit messy and tangly. But I was up from the first two, so delighted.
“I knew she was going to fly in the third round, because she was two rounds down. So, I expected it, but it was really messy. I got tangled in the ropes at one stage, and I got a count. But I was still up, so I was delighted.
“When I knew I was fighting the Bulgarian, I knew I boxed her to qualify for the Olympic Games, so I suppose it was nice kind of knowing what she’s like instead of going in not having a clue.”
An excellent performance in a testy bout, but not to be for Team Ireland’s Shannon Sweeney in her European Elite Championship 48kg Last 16 contest.
She boxed Italy’s Chiara Mosetti, and won the first round 4-1, before receiving a count in the second in a contest fought largely… pic.twitter.com/W2adN63p95
Meanwhile, Sweeney produced an excellent performance against Italy’s Chiara Mosetti. The St. Anne’s BC Mayo fighter won the first round 4-1, before receiving a count in the second in a contest fought largely at close distance.
The judges scored the bout: 28:29; 28:29; 29:28; 28:29; 27:30 in favour of Mosetti.
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Daina Moorehouse reaches European Elite quarter-finals after 3-2 win
LAST UPDATE | 47 mins ago
DAINA MOOREHOUSE HAS qualified for the quarter-finals of the European Elite Championships with a 3-2 victory in the 51kg category in Sofia.
Shannon Sweeney was also in action for Ireland today in Bulgaria where she was defeated 4-1 in a last-16 contest in the 48kg division.
The Paris Olympian Moorehouse defeated Bulgaria’s Zlatislava Chukanova, with the judges scoring the bout 29:28; 29:28; 27:30; 28:29; 29:28 in Moorehouse’s favour to leave her just one win away from a medal.
Moorehouse will now go on to face World and European Games bronze medallist, Laura Fuentes Fernandez of Spain. They previously faced each other at the 2025 World Boxing Championships, where Moorehouse was defeated on a 3-2 split.
“I’m delighted to get the win,” she said after her win. “It was a really tough fight. I think the first one’s always the hardest. In the first round, I think she was trying to counter me more, and put the pressure on.
“Coming to the third (round), she put the pressure on, and it was getting a bit messy and tangly. But I was up from the first two, so delighted.
“I knew she was going to fly in the third round, because she was two rounds down. So, I expected it, but it was really messy. I got tangled in the ropes at one stage, and I got a count. But I was still up, so I was delighted.
“When I knew I was fighting the Bulgarian, I knew I boxed her to qualify for the Olympic Games, so I suppose it was nice kind of knowing what she’s like instead of going in not having a clue.”
Meanwhile, Sweeney produced an excellent performance against Italy’s Chiara Mosetti. The St. Anne’s BC Mayo fighter won the first round 4-1, before receiving a count in the second in a contest fought largely at close distance.
The judges scored the bout: 28:29; 28:29; 29:28; 28:29; 27:30 in favour of Mosetti.
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Boxing Daina Moorehouse European Elite Championships Shannon Sweeney