St Pat's edge Sligo to regain top spot

Premier Division:

Sligo Rovers 0

St Patrick’s Athletic 1

Jessica Farry reports from The Showgrounds

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC returned to top spot in the Premier Division table after a hard-fought win over Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds on Saturday night.

Pat’s were frustrated at times by the league’s bottom team, but Aidan Keena found the all-important winner with 15 minutes left as Stephen Kenny’s side moved back to the top for the international break.

St Pat’s led the Premier Division before Friday night’s games, with Shamrock Rovers moving temporarily leapfrogging them after their win over Waterford.

The Inchicore side knew they had to beat Sligo to regain top spot on goal difference.

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The visitors were completely dominant in the opening stages, and created chances with Sean Hoare, Ryan Edmondson and Aidan Keena going close.

Sligo had to make do with half chances, but grew into the game as the half wore on, holding off the Saints as they created waves of attacks.

The home side had goalkeeper Liam Hughes to thank as the sides were level at the break.

Two outstanding saves from the Craigavon native denied teenager Ryan Sheridan and Keena from close range after lovely passing moves from the visitors.

It wasn’t the first half that the Saints expected, and the second period delivered more of the same.

Keena pounces and the Saints finally have the all important breakthrough moments after a sensational save from Anang!



Watch live now on LOITV. pic.twitter.com/mHG7TsLPBQ — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) September 19, 2026

The visitors remained patient and controlled possession again, although struggling Sligo almost went ahead through Jack Shorrock, who was teed up by Luke Pearce, with Joey Anang brilliantly forcing the shot into the crossbar.

Pat’s were pushing, and the winner arrived when Keena pounced to fire in from close range after Liam Hughes made the initial save from Anthony Olusanya’s effort.

The Dublin side saw the game out comfortably in the end, as they move top with four matches remaining, although the Hoops have a game in hand.

Sligo Rovers: Liam Hughes, Aidan Gabbidon, Gareth McElroy, Carl McHugh (Ollie Denham, 80), Sean Stewart (Kyle McDonagh, 80), Jame McManus (Kaiyne Woolery, 62), Reuben Gillespie, Luke Young, Jack Shorrock (Kevin Zefi, 80), Archie Meekison, Cian Kavanagh (Luke Pearce, 70).

St Patrick’s Athletic: Joey Anang, Sean Hoare (Sean McHale, 77), Anto Breslin (Jason McClelland, 59), Luke Turner, Joe Redmond, Barry Baggley (Chris Forrester, 66), Jamie Lennon, Zach Elbouzedi, Ryan Sheridan (Darragh Nugent, 76), Aidan Keena, Ryan Edmondson (Anthony Olusanya, 59).

Referee: Arnie Hunter.