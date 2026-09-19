Shamrock Rovers earn impressive win over Shelbourne to extend unbeaten run

Women’s Premier Division:

Shelbourne 2

Shamrock Rovers 4

Darryl Geraghty reports from Tolka Park

SHAMROCK ROVERS HOODOO over their cross-town rivals continued with an impressive victory over Shelbourne, stretching their undefeated run to eight in the league.

Despite falling behind to an early own goal, James O’Callaghan’s well-drilled side turned the game on its head thanks to player of the match Sadhbh Doyle bagging a brace.

Katie O’Reilly put her side further ahead before Alex Kavanagh’s stunning strike looked to have her side back in it, but Ciara Milton was on hand to ensure Rovers inflicted Shels first home defeat of the season.

With Athlone Town all but sealing the title, with the slip-up in Sligo last week, the Reds could not lose focus as they face a battle for second place which, for the first time, carries a European spot.

Third-placed Galway United still have an ace up their sleeve with a game in hand against Wexford next week, meaning Shelbourne knew they had to do something they have never done before if they were to keep the advantage in the race for second — beat Shamrock Rovers in the league.

Looking to find form ahead of next week’s showpiece against Athlone Town, the hosts got the dream start when Alex Kavanagh’s devilish free-kick was turned into her own net by the unfortunate Anna Butler after just six minutes.

The visitors responded well to the early setback and the deadly attacking duo of Doyle and Ellen Molloy linked up sharply, as the former dragged her low shot just wide of the far post.

Having failed to heed the earlier warning, Doyle then levelled brilliantly. Ella Kelly’s drilled low cross was picked up by the attacking midfielder, who danced between two defenders and smashed home from 12 yards.

Shamrock Rovers' Ella Kelly and manager James O'Callaghan (file pic). James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Putting on a show now, Doyle was at the double just after the half-hour mark, displaying the type of form that saw her win Player of the Year three years ago.

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In very similar circumstances to the first, she picked up a low cross from Anna Butler, on the right this time, and having already scored with her left foot, proceeded to curl a beauty with her right foot into the top corner.

Having gone behind now, an impromptu huddle was called by skipper Pearl Slattery in a bid to regroup and refocus.

It failed to have the desired effect with the Hoops sensing blood. Butler was desperately unlucky to see her strike tipped onto the post as the half drew to a close.

The fiery contest continued at a breathless pace, and the hosts were left scratching their heads at how they weren’t level when teen sensation Hallie Harcourt saw her header from point-blank range tipped onto the underside of the bar and scrambled away to safety.

Bombarding the Hoops’ goal with set-piece after set-piece, Shels were hit on the counter and stung by another stunning effort as O’Reilly cut inside onto her left and unleashed an unstoppable strike into the top corner – with some of the home faithful unhappy that a free-kick wasn’t awarded in the build-up.

Becky Watkins made a welcome return, and moments after the substitute’s introduction, her side set up a grandstand finish when Kavanagh hit the sweetest of volleys to halve the deficit.

But again, Rovers reacted brilliantly and restored their two-goal cushion with a minute of normal time remaining.

The marauding Hailey Twomey took on all-comers from left back before her effort hit the post. The rebound fell to substitute Ciara Milton, who tapped home with her first touch and sealed a massive three points.

Shelbourne: Mya Sanchez; Jess Gargan, Nia Hannon, Pearl Slattery, Leah Doyle; Aoife Kelly, Alex Kavanagh; Olivia Damico (Kate Mooney, 56’), Isabella Flocchini, Maeve Wollmer; Halle Harcourt (Rebecca Watkins, 73’)

Subs not used: Jenna Willoughby, Keeva Keenan, Rachel Graham, Katie McCarn, Madeleine McKinley, Brianne Severns, Maggie Pierce

Shamrock Rovers: Erica Turner; Lauryn O’Callaghan, Roisin McGovern, Therese Kennevey, Hailey Twomey; Katie O’Reilly (Kassie McLoughlin, 90+2’), Aisling Spillane, Sadhbh Doyle, Ellen Molloy (Ciara Milton, 87’), Ella Kelly; Anna Butler (Anna Butler, 72’)

Subs not used: Amanda Budden, Laura Fanning, Jayne Merren, Taylor White, Hannah Martin

Referee: Glen Geraghty

Other Women’s Premier Division results: