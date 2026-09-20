Cuala and Ballyboden set for glamour Dublin SFC semi-final clash

Thomas Davis 1-16

Ballymun Kickhams 1-13

…

Cuala 1-21

Skerries Harps 0-19

FORMER ALL-IRELAND club winners Cuala and Ballyboden St Endas will face off in a glamour Dublin SFC semi-final in a fortnight.

Holders ‘Boden and 2025 All-Ireland winners Cuala both pulled through their respective county quarter-finals across the weekend to advance to the last two.

They will be joined at the penultimate stage by Ciarán Kilkenny’s Castleknock and 2019 finalists Thomas Davis who will clash in the other semi-final.

Castleknock have never won the Dublin SFC and only contested a single final, exactly 10 years ago.

They overcame another former All-Ireland winner, Kilmacud Crokes, by 0-17 to 0-14 in Saturday’s first quarter-final.

Rob Shaw top scored for the Somerton outfit who saw off a Crokes side minus the services of Galway star Shane Walsh again.

Cuala's Peadar O'Cofaigh Byrne (left) and Ethan Dunne of Skerries Harps. Bryan Keane Bryan Keane

Paul Mannion was fit to line out for Crokes and struck five points for the David Nestor managed side, including a two-pointer, but late Castleknock scores from Ger McDermottroe and Cian Boyle secured the win.

Thomas Davis also won their quarter-final by three points, beating 2020 champions Ballymun Kickhams 1-16 to 1-13 in the last of the quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon.

But the narrow margin flattered Séamus O’Shea’s Ballymun who trailed from the opening score of the game, a Fionn Murray two-pointer for Thomas Davis.

Murray added two more points at Parnell Park before they pounced for a goal, punishing an errant kick-out by Ballymun and Dublin goalkeeper Evan Comerford. County man Cian Murphy intercepted the Comerford kick-out and worked the ball to Mark Nolan who slotted in to make it 1-6 to 0-1.

Seán Farrelly got the margin out to nine points shortly after and Thomas Davis were full value for their 1-9 to 0-4 half-time lead.

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Kickhams had the diagonal wind with them after the break and enjoyed a couple of bursts of scoring.

Dean Rock, who top-scored with 0-8, registered a 39th-minute two-pointer but it was their only orange flag score of the day.

Ballymun were still seven behind at the hour mark but clawed back 1-1 through Cameron McCormack and goalscorer Dillon Keating to make it a nervy final few moments for Thomas Davis.

In the earlier game at Parnell Park, Con O’Callaghan’s eight points were crucial in Cuala’s 1-21 to 0-19 defeat of Skerries Harps.

Thomas Davis' Stephen O'Byrne Braiden (left) and Carl Keeley of Ballymun Kickhams. Bryan Keane Bryan Keane

Fresh off a big group win over 2025 finalists Na Fianna, up-and-coming Skerries led for much of the first half but Conor O’Brien’s goal for Cuala nudged the Dalkey side 1-9 to 0-11 clear at the interval.

They remained in pole position throughout the second half with Dublin defender Eoin Kennedy contributing an important two-pointer.

Dublin and Leinster title holders Ballyboden took care of Clontarf on Saturday, maintaining their winning run in the competition with a 0-17 to 0-14 triumph.

But the Eamonn O’Reilly managed southsiders had to come from four points down at half time to advance.

Late scores from Ryan O’Dwyer and Dublin’s Ross McGarry were vital for a ‘Boden side that had to dig deep to shrug off a Clontarf team that included Dubs great Jack McCaffrey.

Dublin SFC quarter-final results

SATURDAY

Ballyboden St Enda’s 0-17

Clontarf 0-14

Castleknock 0-17

Kilmacud Crokes 0-14