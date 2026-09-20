ANDONI IRAOLA DEMANDED more from Alexander Isak after the Sweden striker secured Liverpool a 1-0 win on the former Bournemouth boss’s first return to the Vitality Stadium.

The contest featured few chances for either side – something Iraola’s successor Marco Rose later acknowledged could have been the inevitable consequence of two well-acquainted counterparts who knew what to expect from one another.

Isak broke the deadlock with his fourth Premier League goal of the season in the 57th minute, and has now scored more goals in their first five league matches than he did across his entire previous top-flight campaign.

“He took the chance after a quiet afternoon – and that’s what a striker’s job is like,” Iraola said.

“He had a couple of situations, a cross he didn’t hit properly, one when his control wasn’t right and then the goal.

“But he has to help us to be closer to the box, to play in the opposition half and to have meaningful possession.

“Then, if the team is playing there, he will receive the rewards in terms of goals. We need that level so that we can play better.”

Iraola left for Anfield after three seasons with the Cherries, capped off by leading the club to a maiden European berth last season.

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Liverpool had enjoyed two more days of rest than the hosts, who beat Real Sociedad in San Sebastian on Thursday night to open that historic Europa League campaign with a victory.

The Reds breathed life into the match three minutes before the hour with some determined work by Cody Gakpo to muscle his way down the right.

His cross was intended for Wirtz, who could not connect under pressure, but Bournemouth failed to deal with the cross and Isak, who was lingering nearby, pounced and swept home.

Iraola felt it was a fair result, but added: “I was disappointed with the first 20, 25 minutes. I think we didn’t start the game with the intensity it requires.

“To win here is very difficult, I know it very well. Normally Bournemouth starts really strong, and it took us this 20, 25 minutes until we matched a little bit this level.

“From there I think at the end of the first half and the second half we played better. Better situations with the ball, and we could win the game.”

Rose was largely pleased with the way still-winless Bournemouth opened the encounter, but was left disappointed by the manner in which they conceded the goal, and their lack of a clinical finish.

“Everyone watched the games, and it’s mostly the same,” he said. “I sit here, and we talk about a good performance. In every game, we had the chance to win the game, but you don’t get points out of good performances.

“We are not getting points for playing well, showing good attitude, having effort or playing quite confidently. We need to improve our behaviour in both boxes.”