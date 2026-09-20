Alexander Isak goal earns Liverpool win on Andoni Iraoli’s Bournemouth return

ALEXANDER ISAK’S SECOND-half strike secured Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola all three points on his return to the Vitality Stadium in a 1-0 victory over his old club Bournemouth.

The Sweden international broke the deadlock with his fourth goal of the season in the 57th minute after some fine work by Cody Gakpo in the build-up to extend the Reds’ unbeaten run and reward Iraola with a second win.

Isak has now already scored more Premier League goals in their first five league matches than he did across his entire previous top-flight campaign.

Iraola left for Anfield after three seasons with the Cherries, capped off by leading the club to a maiden European berth last season.

He was greeted warmly as he emerged before kick-off, exchanging a hug with his German successor Marco Rose.

Liverpool fans celebrate. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Liverpool had enjoyed two more days of rest than the hosts, who beat Real Sociedad in San Sebastian on Thursday night to open that historic campaign with a win.

Rose was forced into one change, with Ryan Christie starting in place of Justin Kluivert, who the Cherries boss revealed pre-match had picked up a knock in Spain.

Iraola made three changes from Liverpool’s last Premier League outing, starting Gakpo, Milos Kerkez and Alexis Mac Allister in place of Ryan Gravenberch, Victor Munoz and Kostas Tsimikas.

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Liverpool had an early opportunity when Florian Wirtz was fouled by Tyler Adams, but the resulting 10th-minute free-kick from a dangerous central position was curled into the stands by Dominik Szoboszlai.

It remained a closely-fought contest but lacking chances for either side until Marcus Tavernier broke down the left and picked out Evanilson.

The Brazil striker tried to flick cleverly past Alisson Becker at the near post and nearly had his compatriot beaten, but the Reds goalkeeper reacted just in time with a low palm.

Bradley Barcola’s deflected effort just after the half-hour mark finally gave Djordje Petrovic some work to do, the Serbian saving with his leg.

A second Szoboszlai free-kick a few minutes later went closer than his previous attempt, but an opener remained elusive as the Hungarian fizzed it wide.

Liverpool's Bradley Barcola controls the ball. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The game continued in a simliar vein after the break. An alert Adams spared the hosts’ blushes after a misplaced pass nearly proved costly, before Christie poked Rayan’s cross wide.

But Liverpool breathed life into the match three minutes before the hour with some determined work by Gakpo to muscle his way down the right. His cross was intended for Wirtz, who could not connect under pressure, but Isak, who was lingering nearby, pounced and swept home.

Evanilson tried his luck with just over 20 minutes remaining, but it proved straightforward work for Alisson, who had just come out to punch away Alex Scott’s free-kick.

Bournemouth could not make anything out of their late set-pieces, and remain in search of their first Premier League win of the campaign.