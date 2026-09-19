Crossmolina and Kilmacud exit as opening Mayo and Dublin semi-finalists confirmed

Results

Mayo senior football quarter-finals

Garrymore 0-14 Crossmolina 0-12

Aghamore 1-10 Castlebar Mitchels 0-19

Dublin senior football quarter-finals

Castleknock 0-17 Kilmacud Crokes 0-14

Ballyboden St-Enda’s 0-17 Clontarf 0-14

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GARRYMORE AND CASTLEBAR Mitchels are the first two sides to have reached the semi-finals of this year’s Mayo senior football championship.

Garrymore overcame Crossmolina at home by 0-14 to 0-12 in the Saturday night standout clash, St Kilda player Kobe McDonald scoring 0-3 in defeat for Crossmolina.

The teams were tied at 0-7 apiece at the break, before Darren Quinn edged Garrymore ahead 0-11 to 0-8 with some key scores in the third quarter. However Crossmolina pegged them back to go ahead 0-12 to 0-11 with five minutes of normal time left, courtesy of a pointed free by Fionan Duffy.

Garrymore finished the stronger with Mayo All-Ireland winner Eoin McGreal drawing them level before points by Mark Gibbons and Cathal Slattery confirmed their advancement.

Full Time from Garrymore.



We are through to a County Semi Final for the first time since 2021! pic.twitter.com/JObWutaFQg — Garrymore GAA (@Garrymoregaa) September 19, 2026

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Earlier Castlebar Mitchels saw off Aghamore by 0-19 to 1-10 in the opening quarter-final tie. Castlebar’s challenge was backboned by five Mayo All-Ireland senior winners in Donnacha McHugh, Bob Tuohy, Paddy Durcan, John MacMonagle, and Sean Morahan.

HIGHLIGHTS: @MitchelsGaa are into the Connacht Gold Mayo Senior Football Championship semi-finals after a 6 point win over @AghamoreGAA in the quarter-final earlier today@StreamsportI pic.twitter.com/3qzOkqYWnw — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) September 19, 2026

The action continues in Mayo on Sunday with the quarter-final ties seeing Breaffy play Westport, and Claremorris meet Belmullet.

In Dublin, there was a notable outcome in their opening senior football quarter-final with Kilmacud Crokes, the three-in-a-row title winning side from 2021-23, exiting at the hands of Castleknock, 0-17 to 0-14.

Ciarán Kilkenny lined out in defence for the victorious Castleknock side, who had Rob Shaw as their top scorer with 0-4, while substitute Ger McDermottroe came off the bench to hit three vital points to help secure success.

Paul Mannion hit 0-5 for a defeated Kilmacud side, while Paddy O’Connor supplied 0-4.

Later at Parnell Park there was another 0-17 to 0-14 result, this time in favour of defending champions Ballyboden St-Enda’s.

They found it difficult to shake off a determined challenge from Clontarf, who had Jack McCaffrey in action for them, but late scoring bursts by Ross McGarry and Ryan O’Dwyer got them over the line.

Sunday’s quarter-finals in Dublin involve Cuala against Skerries Harps, and Ballymun Kickhams meeting Thomas Davis.