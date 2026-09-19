GARRYMORE AND CASTLEBAR Mitchels are the first two sides to have reached the semi-finals of this year’s Mayo senior football championship.
Garrymore overcame Crossmolina at home by 0-14 to 0-12 in the Saturday night standout clash, St Kilda player Kobe McDonald scoring 0-3 in defeat for Crossmolina.
The teams were tied at 0-7 apiece at the break, before Darren Quinn edged Garrymore ahead 0-11 to 0-8 with some key scores in the third quarter. However Crossmolina pegged them back to go ahead 0-12 to 0-11 with five minutes of normal time left, courtesy of a pointed free by Fionan Duffy.
Garrymore finished the stronger with Mayo All-Ireland winner Eoin McGreal drawing them level before points by Mark Gibbons and Cathal Slattery confirmed their advancement.
Earlier Castlebar Mitchels saw off Aghamore by 0-19 to 1-10 in the opening quarter-final tie. Castlebar’s challenge was backboned by five Mayo All-Ireland senior winners in Donnacha McHugh, Bob Tuohy, Paddy Durcan, John MacMonagle, and Sean Morahan.
The action continues in Mayo on Sunday with the quarter-final ties seeing Breaffy play Westport, and Claremorris meet Belmullet.
In Dublin, there was a notable outcome in their opening senior football quarter-final with Kilmacud Crokes, the three-in-a-row title winning side from 2021-23, exiting at the hands of Castleknock, 0-17 to 0-14.
Ciarán Kilkenny lined out in defence for the victorious Castleknock side, who had Rob Shaw as their top scorer with 0-4, while substitute Ger McDermottroe came off the bench to hit three vital points to help secure success.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Crossmolina and Kilmacud exit as opening Mayo and Dublin semi-finalists confirmed
Results
Mayo senior football quarter-finals
Dublin senior football quarter-finals
*****
GARRYMORE AND CASTLEBAR Mitchels are the first two sides to have reached the semi-finals of this year’s Mayo senior football championship.
Garrymore overcame Crossmolina at home by 0-14 to 0-12 in the Saturday night standout clash, St Kilda player Kobe McDonald scoring 0-3 in defeat for Crossmolina.
The teams were tied at 0-7 apiece at the break, before Darren Quinn edged Garrymore ahead 0-11 to 0-8 with some key scores in the third quarter. However Crossmolina pegged them back to go ahead 0-12 to 0-11 with five minutes of normal time left, courtesy of a pointed free by Fionan Duffy.
Garrymore finished the stronger with Mayo All-Ireland winner Eoin McGreal drawing them level before points by Mark Gibbons and Cathal Slattery confirmed their advancement.
Earlier Castlebar Mitchels saw off Aghamore by 0-19 to 1-10 in the opening quarter-final tie. Castlebar’s challenge was backboned by five Mayo All-Ireland senior winners in Donnacha McHugh, Bob Tuohy, Paddy Durcan, John MacMonagle, and Sean Morahan.
The action continues in Mayo on Sunday with the quarter-final ties seeing Breaffy play Westport, and Claremorris meet Belmullet.
In Dublin, there was a notable outcome in their opening senior football quarter-final with Kilmacud Crokes, the three-in-a-row title winning side from 2021-23, exiting at the hands of Castleknock, 0-17 to 0-14.
Ciarán Kilkenny lined out in defence for the victorious Castleknock side, who had Rob Shaw as their top scorer with 0-4, while substitute Ger McDermottroe came off the bench to hit three vital points to help secure success.
Paul Mannion hit 0-5 for a defeated Kilmacud side, while Paddy O’Connor supplied 0-4.
Later at Parnell Park there was another 0-17 to 0-14 result, this time in favour of defending champions Ballyboden St-Enda’s.
They found it difficult to shake off a determined challenge from Clontarf, who had Jack McCaffrey in action for them, but late scoring bursts by Ross McGarry and Ryan O’Dwyer got them over the line.
Sunday’s quarter-finals in Dublin involve Cuala against Skerries Harps, and Ballymun Kickhams meeting Thomas Davis.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Crossmolina Dublin GAA Club Football Kobe McDonald Mayo