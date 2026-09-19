McElhinney breaks 5km national record at World Road Running Championships

IRELAND’S DARRAGH MCELHINNEY has set a new national record over 5km at the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Copenhagen.

McElhinney clocked 13:22 to take 16th place in a high-quality men’s race which was won by Eritrea’s Dawit Seare, who also ran a new national record time of 12:56 to snatch the gold medal from Norwegian favourite Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

The Bantry AC athlete surpassed Alistair Cragg’s previous record of 13:26 from 2012, while also improving significantly on his own previous best of 13:33 from 2025.

“The national record of 13:26 was one of the main aims for me today,” a delighted McElhinney told Athletics Ireland after the race.

“It was a little bit difficult as it was windy out there, and I think that affected all the times. I probably had to race a little more conservatively than I would have liked, but I think I was pretty much running 2:40s the whole way.

“With the wind in the first two-and-a-half kilometres, you were expending quite a lot of energy without having a lot to show for it on the clock, but I’m really proud of how I ran. I ran well, I was in decent company there, it is probably my best run of the summer…and happy to finish on a high note.”

Two-time Olympic and world champion Ingebrigtsen remained hidden in the leading pack, trailing over 10 metres behind his rival at one point.

The 21-year-old Seare took the lead about 1km from the finish. Ingebrigtsen, who won European gold in August and the Ultimate 5,000m title last week after returning from injury, attempted a late surge past a grimacing Seare with the finish line in sight.

But African 5,000m champion Seare held on to cross in 12:56 with Ingebrigtsen second in 12:59 and another Eritrean, Saymon Amanuel, 19, third in 13:00.

Brian Fay was also competing in the men’s 5km race, crossing the line in 13:48 to take 38th place.

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Ireland's Sarah Healy after finishing thirteenth in the Women's Road Mile. Thomas Windestam / INPHO Thomas Windestam / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile, Sarah Healy and Laura Nicholson competed in the women’s mile earlier in the programme in Copenhagen. Healy registered a personal best time of 4:32.98 to finish in 13th place, while Nicholson was 21st in a personal best time of 4:36.64.

Cathal Doyle and Andrew Coscoran represented Ireland in the men’s mile. Doyle took 18th in a time of 3:58.40 with Coscoran setting a new personal best time of 4:07.95 in 41st place.

There will be more Irish athletes in action on Sunday as Peter Lynch and Hiko Tonosa line up in the Men’s Half Marathon at 8.45am Irish time.

The Irish pair will face a world-class field in Copenhagen, with multiple Olympic and world champion Joshua Cheptegei among the leading names set to compete.

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Team Ireland Results World Athletics Road Running Championships

Women’s Mile

Sarah Healy (UCD AC) – 13th, 4:32.98

Laura Nicholson (Bandon AC) – 21st, 4:36.64

Men’s Mile

Cathal Doyle (Clonliffe Harriers) – 18th, 3:58.40

Andrew Coscoran (Star of the Sea AC) – 41st, 4:07.95

Men’s 5km

Darragh McElhinney (Bantry AC) – 16th, 13:22 NR*

Brian Fay (Raheny Shamrock AC) – 38th, 13:48

Sunday, 20 September

Men’s Half Marathon – 8.45am, Peter Lynch (Kilkenny City Harriers) and Hiko Tonosa (Dundrum South Dublin AC)