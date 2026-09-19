Crucial McKenna goal helps Brisbane hold off Hawthorn comeback to reach AFL Grand Final

Brisbane Lions 20.11 (131)

Hawthorn 19.8 (122)

TYRONE’S CONOR MCKENNA scored a crucial goal as the Brisbane Lions held off a brilliant fourth-quarter comeback from Hawthorn to book their place in the AFL Grand Final.

Brisbane will now go on to face the Fremantle Dockers where they will hope to complete their bid for three Premiership titles in-a-row.

McKenna’s goal arrived in the closing stages of the first quarter, as he pounced on a loose ball to poke his shot between the posts and edge his side into a 32-30 lead. He finished the game with 19 disposals and 13 kicks.

That is absolutely RIDICULOUS from Conor McKenna ⚽️#AFLFinals pic.twitter.com/Ne2auoELgo — AFL (@AFL) September 19, 2026

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Brisbane looked to be on course for a comfortable win at the end of the third quarter with a 97-77 lead.

But Hawthorn came storming back in the fourth quarter, and took a three-point lead as Nick Watson kicked his sixth goal of the game to help stage an unlikely comeback.

The sides traded the lead over the concluding stages as Brisbane prevailed with two late goals from Hugh McCluggage and Kai Lohmann to secure the win.

The Grand Final will take place next Saturday, 26 September.

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