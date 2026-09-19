RTÉ will broadcast Ireland's Nations League games with Israel

RTÉ HAS CONFIRMED it will broadcast Nations League matches between Ireland and Israel.

As previously reported by The 42, the broadcaster is limiting their television coverage of the controversial fixture which has been the source of criticism and protests due to the ongoing devastation in Gaza.

A statement released today reads that there will be no presenter or studio punditry included in the coverage. Commentary for the game will be taken from the international feed and will not be provided by an RTÉ commentator.

Advertisement

The home game, initially slated for the Aviva Stadium on 4 October, will be held behind closed doors at a neutral venue after a Football Association of Ireland (FAI) request received Uefa approval. The away game on 27 September will also be played at a neutral venue.

Ireland will play Israel in Debrecen, Hungary, in the first of their Nations League group games later this month before meeting again in Backa Topola, Serbia behind closed doors.

The latter encounter was due to be Ireland’s designated home fixture, but it was announced on 12 June that it would be moved.

“RTÉ will meet its contractual obligations to broadcast the two UEFA Nations League fixtures between Ireland and Israel,” the statement adds.

The broadcaster said it has not taken advertising or sponsorship around either game.

RTÉ said a minimal technical team will be deployed and news coverage of the games and the wider events surrounding them will be provided.

“These arrangements reflect RTÉ’s decision to fulfil its contractual broadcasting obligations while limiting the additional production and commercial activity associated with the fixtures,” it said.

Trade union Siptu previously called for RTÉ to boycott the games, raising the prospect of production staff withdrawing their services from the broadcast.

Written by Sophie Finn and posted on TheJournal.ie with additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell