Killian Phillips called up to Ireland squad as McGrath and Vale out injured

KILLIAN PHILLIPS HAS been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for their upcoming Uefa Nations League fixtures.

Heimir Hallgrímsson gives the St Mirren midfielder the nod as Jamie McGrath and Harvey Vale are forced to withdraw due to injuries sustained on club duty over the weekend. Both players pulled up in the warm-ups ahead of their games for Hibernian and Queens Park Rangers respectively.

Phillips recently returned from a shin injury himself, playing 66 minutes in St Mirren’s 3-0 defeat to Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday. The 24-year-old Dubliner had previously scored three goals in his first two league games for the Paisley side.

Phillips will link up with the squad in Dublin on Monday before departure for Pristina to face Kosovo on Thursday. Ireland play Israel (27 September and 4 October) and Austria (1 October) later in the international window.

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Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Brentford), Max O’Leary (West Bromwich Albion), Gavin Bazunu (Bolton Wanderers)

Defenders: James Abankwah (Udinese), Joel Bagan (Cardiff City), Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers), John Egan (Hull City), Liam Kitching (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Southampton), Jake O’Brien (Everton), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Liam Scales (Celtic)

Midfielders: Finn Azaz (Southampton), Conor Coventry (Charlton Athletic), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Bosun Lawal (Stoke City), Killian Phillips (St. Mirren)

Forwards: Owen Elding (Hibernian), Adam Idah (Swansea City), Jack Moylan (Cardiff City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Lincoln City), Troy Parrott (Real Betis), Rocco Vata (Watford), Tom Cannon (Sheffield United)

Fixtures

24 September: Kosovo v Republic of Ireland, Fadil Vokrri Stadium, Pristina, 7.45pm Irish time (8.45pm local time)

Kosovo v Republic of Ireland, Fadil Vokrri Stadium, Pristina, 7.45pm Irish time (8.45pm local time) 27 September: Israel v Republic of Ireland, Nagyerdei Stadion, Debrecen, 7.45pm Irish time (8.45pm local time)

Israel v Republic of Ireland, Nagyerdei Stadion, Debrecen, 7.45pm Irish time (8.45pm local time) 1 October: Republic of Ireland v Austria, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, 7.45pm

Republic of Ireland v Austria, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, 7.45pm 4 October: Israel v Republic of Ireland, TSC Arena, Bačka Topola, 7:45pm Irish time (8.45pm local time)

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