Sean Jansen commits to Connacht with two-year contract extension

SEAN JANSEN HAS signed a new two-year contract extension with Connacht.

The back row was contracted to the end of the 2026/27 season, with his new deal now keeping him at the province until 2029.

The 27-year-old was Connacht’s Player of the Year last season and won his first caps for Ireland during the summer Nations Championships Tests.

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Jansen joined Connacht from Leicester Tigers in 2023, and has represented the province 46 times.

“I’ve loved every moment of my three years here in Ireland, and I want to thank all the teammates, staff and especially the supporters for making me feel so welcome,” Jansen said.

“It’s obvious based on how we finished last season that there’s something special happening here.

“We’re a tight-knit group who come into training every day to push ourselves and help deliver the success I know we’re capable of. We’re also lucky to work with such a talented group of coaches led by Stu. All I want to do now is to keep playing and contributing where I can, and bring silverware to the West.”

Head coach Stuart Lancaster added: “Securing Sean’s future is a massive boost for everyone at Connacht.

“He played a big part in our push to the playoffs and Champions Cup rugby last season, culminating in that deserved international debut over the summer.

“He’s only 27 so his best years are still ahead of him, and having him commit to Connacht until at least 2029 is a statement of intent both by Sean and the club.”