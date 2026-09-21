'I'll buy a horse' - Conor McKenna wins AFL Goal of the Year and bags €30k cash prize

CONOR McKENNA HAS won Goal of the Year at the annual AFL Brownlow Medal end of season awards.

The award includes a AU$50,000 (€31,056) cash prize for the Tyrone man.

Advertisement

Brisbane Lions forward McKenna, an All-Ireland winner with Tyrone in 2021, scored the goal in a win against Collingwood last month.

He LOVES the ball on the ground 🇮🇪



Conor McKenna has taken out the 2026 @Coles AFL Goal of the Year. pic.twitter.com/R3dzU4IJUJ — AFL (@AFL) September 21, 2026

“A bit of my Gaelic skills came in there,” said McKenna, speaking as he accepted the award.

“I have my club Eglish in County Tyrone to thank for that so back to my young days.

“A few of the boys thought it was a fluke but I did it again at the weekend (v Hawthorn) so I guess it’s not really.”

When asked about how he plans to spend the prize money, McKenna replied: “If my wife asks it’s probably for the house, but if I get my way I’ll buy a horse probably, we’ll see how we go.”

McKenna’s Brisbane side face Fremantle in the AFL Grand Final on Saturday.