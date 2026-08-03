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Galway's Ellen Power and Kate Geraghty with Croa Warrell and her Mum Hanna at Crumlin hospital. Inpho
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In pics: Galway visit patients at Crumlin hospital before All-Ireland homecoming

The celebrations continue for the Tribeswomen who ended a 22-year wait to lift the Brendan Martin.
7.42pm, 3 Aug 2026

THE CELEBRATIONS CONTINUED for the All-Ireland senior champions Galway today as they visited the patients and staff at Children’s Health Ireland [CHI] Crumlin hospital.

Galway ended a 22-year wait for the Brendan Martin Cup after a dramatic victory over Kerry on Sunday.

There were joyous scenes today at Crumlin hospital when members of the team called in before arriving back home to a hero’s welcome at Tuam Stadium later in the evening.

 Crumlin Hospital Visit

the-galway-team-with-the-staff-at-chi-crumlin-hospital-with-and-the-brendan-martin-cup The Galway team with the staff at Crumlin hospital. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

sadie-joyce-with-the-olivia-divilly-and-kate-geraghty-with-the-brendan-martin-cup Sadie Joyce pictured with Olivia Divilly and Kate Geraghty. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

kate-geraghty-with-lily-bracken-and-olivia-divilly-with-the-brendan-martin-cup Lily Bracken holding the Brendan Martin Cup. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

olivia-divilly-with-cathal-dunbar-with-his-mum-and-the-brendan-martin-cup Cathal Dunbar with his Mum and the Brendan Martin Cup. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

megan-taylor-with-the-galway-team-and-the-brendan-martin-cup Megan Taylor with the Galway team. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

shauna-hynes-and-hannah-mangan-sign-an-autograph-for-jack-tully Shauna Hynes and Hannah Mangan sign an autograph for Jack Tully. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

elise-and-shayna-ogrady-with-the-galway-team-and-the-brendan-martin-cup Elise and Shayna O'Grady pictured with the Galway team. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Homecoming at Tuam Stadium

the-galway-team-with-the-brendan-martin-cup The Galway team arrive at Tuam Stadium. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

kate-geraghty-lifts-the-brendan-martin-cup-towards-the-crowd Captain Kate Geraghty lifts the Brendan Martin Cup towards the crowd. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

a-view-of-the-crowd The crowd welcoming home their heroes. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

a-view-of-galway-fans-ahead-of-the-homecoming Excited Galway fans. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

a-view-of-galway-fans-ahead-of-the-homecoming Happy faces all round. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

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