In pics: Galway visit patients at Crumlin hospital before All-Ireland homecoming

THE CELEBRATIONS CONTINUED for the All-Ireland senior champions Galway today as they visited the patients and staff at Children’s Health Ireland [CHI] Crumlin hospital.

Galway ended a 22-year wait for the Brendan Martin Cup after a dramatic victory over Kerry on Sunday.

There were joyous scenes today at Crumlin hospital when members of the team called in before arriving back home to a hero’s welcome at Tuam Stadium later in the evening.

Crumlin Hospital Visit

The Galway team with the staff at Crumlin hospital. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

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Sadie Joyce pictured with Olivia Divilly and Kate Geraghty. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Lily Bracken holding the Brendan Martin Cup. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Cathal Dunbar with his Mum and the Brendan Martin Cup. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Megan Taylor with the Galway team. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Shauna Hynes and Hannah Mangan sign an autograph for Jack Tully. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Elise and Shayna O'Grady pictured with the Galway team. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Homecoming at Tuam Stadium

The Galway team arrive at Tuam Stadium. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

Captain Kate Geraghty lifts the Brendan Martin Cup towards the crowd. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

The crowd welcoming home their heroes. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

Excited Galway fans. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

Happy faces all round. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

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