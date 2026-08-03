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In pics: Galway visit patients at Crumlin hospital before All-Ireland homecoming
THE CELEBRATIONS CONTINUED for the All-Ireland senior champions Galway today as they visited the patients and staff at Children’s Health Ireland [CHI] Crumlin hospital.
Galway ended a 22-year wait for the Brendan Martin Cup after a dramatic victory over Kerry on Sunday.
There were joyous scenes today at Crumlin hospital when members of the team called in before arriving back home to a hero’s welcome at Tuam Stadium later in the evening.
Crumlin Hospital Visit
The Galway team with the staff at Crumlin hospital. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Sadie Joyce pictured with Olivia Divilly and Kate Geraghty. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Lily Bracken holding the Brendan Martin Cup. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Cathal Dunbar with his Mum and the Brendan Martin Cup. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Megan Taylor with the Galway team. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Shauna Hynes and Hannah Mangan sign an autograph for Jack Tully. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Elise and Shayna O'Grady pictured with the Galway team. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Homecoming at Tuam Stadium
The Galway team arrive at Tuam Stadium. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO
Captain Kate Geraghty lifts the Brendan Martin Cup towards the crowd. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO
The crowd welcoming home their heroes. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO
Excited Galway fans. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO
Happy faces all round. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO
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All-Ireland senior ladies final celebrations GAA Galway LGFA kerry lgfa Ladies Football tradition