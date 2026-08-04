The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Switserland's Reusser wins Tour de France Femmes time-trial
MARLEN REUSSER TOOK the overall lead in the Tour de France Femmes on Tuesday, winning a 21km time-trial between Gevrey-Chambertin and Dijon.
Pre-race favourite and 2023 champion Demi Vollering was just 18 seconds slower in third on the day, and trails Reusser by only 14 seconds overall.
But defending champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot is now two minutes and 13 seconds off the pace, while 2024 winner Kasia Niewiadoma is one minute and nine seconds down.
Reusser will have to survive Friday’s monster climb of Mont Ventoux if she is to take her first Tour de France title.
Ireland’s Fiona Mangan finished 94th on Tuesday’s fourth stage, and is 105th in the general classification. Mia Griffin is 136th overall, having finished 128th on Tuesday.
– © AFP 2026
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Cycling Tour de France