Switserland's Reusser wins Tour de France Femmes time-trial

MARLEN REUSSER TOOK the overall lead in the Tour de France Femmes on Tuesday, winning a 21km time-trial between Gevrey-Chambertin and Dijon.

Pre-race favourite and 2023 champion Demi Vollering was just 18 seconds slower in third on the day, and trails Reusser by only 14 seconds overall.

But defending champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot is now two minutes and 13 seconds off the pace, while 2024 winner Kasia Niewiadoma is one minute and nine seconds down.

Reusser will have to survive Friday’s monster climb of Mont Ventoux if she is to take her first Tour de France title.

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Ireland’s Fiona Mangan finished 94th on Tuesday’s fourth stage, and is 105th in the general classification. Mia Griffin is 136th overall, having finished 128th on Tuesday.

– © AFP 2026