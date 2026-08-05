Mohamed Salah to land in Turkey on Wednesday for Trabzonspor talks

TURKISH SÜPER LIG side Trabzonspor have announced they have entered talks to sign former Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

The 34-year-old is available as a free agent after he left Anfield this summer following nine years at the club, where he scored 257 times in 442 appearances and won two Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Trabzonspor updated supporters on Tuesday night saying Salah is scheduled to arrive in Istanbul on Wednesday.

Trabzonspor posted on X: “Professional footballer Mohamed Salah, with whom we have begun transfer negotiations, will be at Istanbul Atatürk Airport General Aviation Terminal at 12:00 on Wednesday 5 August.’

Advertisement

“The player is scheduled to arrive in Trabzon on the same day in the evening hours.

“The time and other details regarding the welcome programme in Trabzon will be shared with the public through our club’s official communication channels during the day.”

BÜYÜK TRABZONSPOR TARAFTARINA DUYURU



Transfer görüşmelerine başladığımız profesyonel futbolcu Mohamed Salah, 5 Ağustos Çarşamba (yarın) saat 12.00’de İstanbul Atatürk Havalimanı Genel Havacılık Terminali’nde olacaktır.



Oyuncunun aynı gün akşam saatlerinde Trabzon’a ulaşması… pic.twitter.com/3q0lXLkq95 — Trabzonspor (@Trabzonspor) August 4, 2026

Salah had been linked with a number of clubs since leaving Merseyside at the end of last campaign including clubs from MLS and Saudi Arabia, while he verbally agreed to sign for another Turkish club, Besiktas, earlier in the window before talks broke down, according to reports.

The former Premier League player of the season and Golden Boot winner will be hoping he can rediscover his old form after scoring just seven league goals last term.

*****