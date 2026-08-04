10-player Galway United miss chance to go top as Bohemians earn just second win of campaign

Bohemians 1

Galway United 0

BOHEMIANS OVERCAME 10-PLAYER Galway United to earn just their second win of the league campaign to prevent Galway United from going back to the top of the table.

In a drama-filled encounter, Lauryn McCabe was chief architect and she found a moment of real quality to tee up fellow teenager Savannah Kane in the 90th minute to earn Bohs their first league win since 21 March.

Alan Murphy’s youthful hosts started brightly, pressing high not allowing their high-flying opponents a moment to breathe. Bohs forced the first chance of the game when Kane mistimed her header from a whipped Sarah Power delivery.

The title hopefuls began to come to life following the early scare, with wingers Aoibheann Donnelly and Anna McGough seeing more of the ball. The latter, on her first senior start, was unlucky with a clever backheel flick from a low corner.

Having been taken the distance on Saturday in their 2-1 FAI Cup quarter final win over Sligo Rovers, the visitors could be excused for looking a bit lethargic but credit to the hosts, who continued their high-octane start. They went close again midway through the first half, when Kane spun on the edge of the box and forced Amanda McQuillan into a top-class save, clawing the ball from the bottom corner to keep her side level.

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On the stroke of half-time, disbelief swirled around Dalymount. Hannah O’Brien got in behind the Galway rearguard from a clever Kane pass. The Irish U19 international cleverly chopped back inside Remini Tillotson and had her legs taken from underneath but, incredibly, referee Sam Ralph, who was just a few yards away, waved away the claim.

Despite this disappointment, Bohs flew back out of the traps and could have been ahead just a minute into the restart. The lively Kane reacted quickest to a slack Lucy Jane grant back pass but just as she pulled the trigger, the ball was smothered by McQuillan who reacted quickest.

Moments later, Phil Trill’s side were reduced to 10 players as Remini Tillotson was given a straight red card for a stray elbow prior to the taking of a corner.

Having had a second penalty claim waved away following a big shout for handball, the home side almost made their player advantage pay as Alex Devoy found herself free in a crowded area but saw her downward header well held.

As the enthralling game entered the last 10 minutes, both sides fashioned game-winning chances. Initially, Aoibheann Costello burst through the heart of the Bohs backline before forcing Rachael Kelly into a sharp stop low to her left.

Bohs responded instantly with a tidy move down the right resulting in Kane clipping the frame of the goal, having gotten a second bite of the cherry from Sarah McKevitt’s square ball.

With the sides still deadlocked, and as the clock ticked towards the 90th minute, the home side snatched all three points with a bit of McCabe magic. The attacking midfielder collected the ball on the halfway line and drifted forward before delivering an inch-perfect ball onto the foot of Kane, who got the goal her relentless performance deserved, her tidy finish inflicting the first defeat of the domestic campaign on the Tribeswomen.

Bohemians: Rachael Kelly; Aoife Brophy, Aoife Fennell, Ciara Maher, Sarah Power (Lisa Murphy, 90+1’); Fiona Donnelly, Alex Devoy (Jane Smyth, 90+1’); Hannah O’Brien (Sarah McKevitt, 73’), Lauryn McCabe, Leiagh Glennon (Alannah McEvoy, 82’); Savannah Kane

Subs not used: Kate Foley, Eimear Lafferty, Aoife Sheridan, Sophie Clarke, Laila Hurley

Galway United: Amanda McQuillan; Ava Mullins, Remini Tillotson, Niamh Cotter, Lucy Jane Grant; Isabella Beletic, Niamh Farrelly; Anna McGough (Cara Griffin, 68’), Lynsey McKay (Aoibheann Costello, 58’), Aoibhin Donnelly; Emma Doherty

Subs not used: Nicole Nix, Aislinn Meaney, Ella Raimondi, Amy Tiernan, Heather Loomes, Ana Conway, Grace Gleeson

Referee: Sam Ralph