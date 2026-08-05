Derry City part ways with manager Tiernan Lynch

DERRY CITY HAVE confirmed the departure of manager Tiernan Lynch after two years in charge.

Director of football Mark Connolly will take charge of the Candystripes on an interim basis.

Lynch was appointed on a three-year contract in November 2024, and his Derry side finished second to Shamrock Rovers in the League of Ireland Premier Division last season.

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However, the Belfast native has presided over a disappointing 2026 campaign, with the Foylesiders currently just five points clear of the relegation play-off spot with 10 league games remaining.

A brief statement from the club read: “Derry City Football Club can confirm that it has today parted company with First Team Manager Tiernan Lynch.

“The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Tiernan for his professionalism, commitment and hard work during his time at Derry City.

“Mark Connnolly will assume responsibility for first team affairs on an interim basis.”

Lynch previously won two Irish League titles with Larne, and also reached the Conference League group stage with the East Antrim club in 2024/25 before taking his post at Derry City.