Mason Melia joins Lincoln City on season-long loan from Tottenham

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Mason Melia has joined newly-promoted Championship side Lincoln City on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 18-year-old striker moved to Spurs from St Patrick’s Athletic in January, having signed a potential €4 million deal in 2025.

🤝 Mason Melia joins the Imps on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur. — Lincoln City FC 🇺🇦 (@LincolnCity_FC) August 5, 2026

Melia struggled with injury initially, but scored a goal on his debut for Tottenham’s U21s in April. He made his senior debut off the bench in a recent pre-season friendly against Sydney FC in Australia.

The Wicklow native – who won two Ireland senior caps earlier this summer against Qatar and Canada – will now spend the 2026/27 season at Lincoln City, subject to EFL approval.

He will join Irish players Josh Honohan and James Collins at the Imps, whom Jack Moylan left on Wednesday to sign for fellow Championship club Cardiff City on an undisclosed club record fee.

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“I’m delighted to be here and get everything completed,” said Melia. “Everyone I’ve met has been so welcoming, and I’m excited to get going in the Championship.

“The ambition of the club really stood out to me. Our first conversation was a bit mad because we were trying to work around all the different time zones while I was in Australia, but once we got everyone together the presentation was unbelievable. It played a huge part in my decision to come here because it showed me the club’s vision and what we can achieve together.

“It made me feel really wanted, which is important as a footballer. I came away from that meeting buzzing. My aim is to score goals, help the team in every way I can and contribute to a successful season for the club. I’m really excited for what’s ahead.”

Sporting director Jez George added: “Mason is a player that we knew about in the League of Ireland, playing under Stephen Kenny at Pat’s, and we first enquired to Tottenham about him in January. It has been well documented in the press that we beat up to 30 other clubs for his signature, and he is an exceptional talent who we feel can make a big impact for us in the Championship.

“He shows maturity beyond his years, physically and mentally, displaying all the traits we value out of possession, as well as moments of magic in the final third and a real instinct to score goals. This loan was delayed due to Mason being selected for Tottenham’s tour of Australia and he played 25 minutes against Sydney last week, so he is raring to go. I would also like to thank his agents and the staff at Tottenham for trusting us with the next stage of Mason’s development.”

We are delighted to announce the arrival of Jack Moylan on a permanent transfer from Lincoln City! ✍️



The attacking midfielder has signed a four year deal in South Wales 💙#CityAsOne — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) August 5, 2026

Moylan, meanwhile, joins Brian Barry-Murphy’s Cardiff on a four-year deal which will run until the summer of 2030.

The Irish international departs after playing a key role in Ipswich securing the League One title and promotion to the Championship.

Moylan, 24, arrived from Shelbourne in January 2024 and made 88 competitive appearances, scoring 21 goals. The Dubliner now links up with Irish boss Barry-Murphy and Callum Robinson in Wales.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be here,” said Moylan. “It’s such a massive football club – in Ireland growing up, you watch Cardiff City as a Premier League club, so I’m absolutely over the moon to be here.

“There were a lot of factors. It’s such a big club, such a nice city, and Brian has such a good reputation. The way he plays football, I think I’ll really enjoy it. I’ve watched the team a lot over the last year, and watched last weekend against Roma, and the football speaks for itself.

“Last year I played a lot in the ten and off the left for Lincoln – I naturally drift to that side. I think the shape here will really suit me, because it’s a footballing team who like to be versatile. When you’re playing with such a good team, surrounded by players who are on the same wavelength as you, it’s going to be really enjoyable.”

ℹ️ Jack Moylan has joined Cardiff City for an undisclosed club record fee.



Thank you and good luck, Moylo! — Lincoln City FC 🇺🇦 (@LincolnCity_FC) August 5, 2026

Lincoln wished their former player well, with George stating: “It was not our intention to sell Jack in this window, but Jack made it clear that he wanted to pursue this opportunity, and then every player has their valuation, so once that was agreed, as well as all future contingency payments and our future interest in the player, it was right for Lincoln City to complete the deal.

“Players have one career: it is impossible to deny them life-changing contracts and expect them to be the same player. Jack has contributed to our success, his goal at Reading will remain part of Lincoln City folklore, and we have also contributed to his development, culminating in a debut for the Republic of Ireland. In less than three seasons, with Jack missing almost a calendar year with two major injuries, we have multiplied our initial investment exponentially for a player yet to play in the Championship, so we move on. That’s football.

“But Jack is a top person, an infectious character, and we thank him for everything, wish him well, and time will allow us to reflect on so many amazing memories and cherish our time together.”

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