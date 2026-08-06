Ex-Wallabies Foley, Phipps rejoin Waratahs ahead of home World Cup

FORMER WALLABIES BERNARD Foley and Nick Phipps signed for the NSW Waratahs Thursday with the veteran duo returning home after long stints in Japan.

The pair, who steered the Waratahs to their maiden Super Rugby title in 2014 under coach Michael Cheika, reunite seven years after they last took the field together.

Their return to the Sydney-based side where both made their debuts in 2011 comes barely a year out from a home World Cup.

Out-half Foley, who has played 76 Tests, the last in 2022, is reportedly keen to press his case to make an international comeback for the global showpiece.

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“I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to rejoin the Waratahs for 2027,” said the 36-year-old, who has spent the last five seasons with Kubota Spears in Japan.

“I feel very lucky to have the chance to finish back at the club where it all started.”

Scrum-half Phipps, who has been capped 72 times, plied his trade with London Irish under current Australia coach Les Kiss when he left the Waratahs in 2019.

The 37-year-old joined Foley in Japan four years ago with the Green Rockets Tokatsu.

“I’m super excited to be back home at the Waratahs,” he said.

“The chance to return and give something back to the club and the players is an opportunity I simply couldn’t pass up.”

The Waratahs are currently without a coach after Dan McKellar quit in June with a year left on his contract after two underwhelming Super Rugby seasons.

Names touted as his replacement include former Wallabies and Argentina coach Cheika and ex-Australia international Stephen Hoiles.

– © AFP 2026