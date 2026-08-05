Shelbourne close gap with Cork City win as Irish youngster makes Hearts history

Shelbourne 3

Cork City 0

SHELBOURNE HAVE CLOSED the gap at the top of the League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division with a 3-0 win over Cork City at Tolka Park.

Bella Flocchini marked her return to the league with a superb strike on her Shelbourne debut, while fellow substitute Brie Severns and Aoife Kelly were also on target in the second half.

It was a milestone night for Shels captain Pearl Slattery, who became the club’s first women’s player to reach 250 appearances.

Bottom side City held firm until after the hour mark, with the fancied hosts frustrated by a pair of disallowed goals – one from Slattery – and other near misses.

But Kelly broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute when she got her head on the end of a Maeve Wollmer cross.

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Severns doubled their lead in the 78th minute, turning home Leah Doyle’s corner.

And new signing Flochinni – formerly of Treaty United – closed out the scoring with a trademark long-range effort in the 81st minute.

Like she never left 👏



Bella Flocchini scores a cracker on her WPD return with Shels! pic.twitter.com/wVQbQCyfFk — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) August 5, 2026

It was ultimately a comprehensive win for Sean Russell’s side, for whom Jess Gargan and Becky Watkins were absent from the matchday squad, while Aoibheann Clancy has departed for WSL2 outfit Watford.

The result moves Shels three points off leaders and champions Athlone Town, and just one behind Galway United following their loss to Bohemians on Tuesday.

Shels host Peamount United next on Saturday, while Cork City travel to Treaty United. The pair are due to meet again in the FAI Cup semi-finals later this month.

Euro star: Ellen Dolan. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Elsewhere, Irish youngster Ellen Dolan has etched her name into Hearts history by scoring their first-ever Uefa Women’s Champions League goal.

The Offaly 20-year-old bagged Hearts’ opener as the Scottish champions came from behind to beat Lithuania’s FC Gintra 2-1 in their second qualifying round semi-final.

Having previously scored in European competition for former side Peamount United, Dolan pulled one back for Hearts in the 57th minute before Kayla Jardine’s winner in the 65th.

The Jambos – managed by Andy Thompson following the departure of Eva Olid, who was on Wednesday named new Manchester United manager – now face Danish champions HB Køge in the second round final.

Dolan will meet a familiar face: Ireland striker Kyra Carusa played the full game as Køge came from behind to beat Riga of Latvia 4-1.

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