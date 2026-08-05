Crucial appointment: Carla Ward seeking third assistant after Cronin exit

CARLA WARD IS on the hunt for her second assistant head coach in just over six months – the third of her reign in all.

A Sunday morning statement from the FAI confirmed that Gary Cronin had left the number two role after six games, two months out from the World Cup play-offs.

The 42 understands his exit was on the horizon for some time. A comment from Ward in June that she would ‘review everything and everyone’ ahead of October’s play-offs hinted that change could be afoot. It’s believed a disconnect had developed in the working relationship between the pair.

Cronin’s appointment in late January, as Alan Mahon’s replacement, was something of a surprise.

It was his first major coaching role in the women’s game; his experience predominantly from League of Ireland circles as former Longford Town and Bray Wanderers manager, and Bohemians assistant coach.

This was the first senior international coaching appointment with John Martin in situ as FAI Director of Football. Cronin and Martin were once teammates at Longford.

In the press release confirming his arrival, the Dubliner’s Uefa pro licence was mentioned, along with his work with the FAI coach development team and delivering sessions on pro licence courses.

Ward said Cronin “stood out because of his attention to detail, the positive aura he emits and his ability to get the most out of players”. She hailed “a fantastic addition” and welcomed the “new energy, fresh ideas and proven skillset of coaching elite players” he would bring.

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'Gender never came into it': Cronin speaking to the media after his first Ireland WNT training session. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Before Cronin’s first camp in February, Ward further discussed his appointment at a press conference. She told The 42 he was “the standout” from over 200 applicants, 20 of those Ireland-based.

“With Gary, he’s been a breath of fresh air. We went through quite a tough process. We had over 200 applicants, went through three stages. I was quite brutal, I’m not gonna lie. I wanted to see everything. I wanted to see them on the pitch, how they present, how they would present to players, to staff, to do everything. He was the standout. He was so strong in all of the elements.”

Fast forward four months to June, before Ireland’s stunning win over the Netherlands at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, and Ward was asked how Cronin was getting on in the role.

“Look, Gary’s a really nice guy and I think it takes time when you go from (men’s football to women’s football),” she said. “Men’s football and women’s football are very different. So if you’re surrounded by 20 guys or 20 females, we’re a different breed. I don’t mind saying that. Naturally, it takes time but Gary’s a top man.”

Sources suggest tensions had been rising at that time, while some senior players and staff did not take to Cronin’s approach. In time, he appeared sidelined. Watching his limited involvement at a training session before Ireland’s defeat to France in Grenoble indicated as much.

From the outside, his lack of experience in women’s football seems an obvious stumbling block.

Cronin joined a side embarking on 2027 World Cup qualification in League A, captained by one of the world’s biggest names in Katie McCabe. The staff have been embedded in the women’s game, as players and coaches – Ward’s previous most high profile work at Aston Villa, Amber Whiteley the assistant at Liverpool, and Emma Byrne in charge of Lewes FC after a glittering playing career with Arsenal and Ireland. Notably, most of Ward’s in-game conversations are with Whiteley and Byrne. Performance analyst Jasmine Mander also appears to be heavily involved on the pitch.

Ward with Emma Byrne (right) and Amber Whiteley. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The search for a new assistant head coach now resumes. Ward may look to her vast network in the UK as she seeks a replacement, though promotion from within or another Irish-based coach more familiar with the landscape could be considered.

Thus continues the change in Ireland’s technical staff. Performance coach Ivi Casagrande departed last March to take her coaching career in another direction; she was quickly replaced by Holly Pickett, Ward’s former colleague at Villa and Birmingham City.

The aforementioned Mahon stepped down due to personal reasons last December, and has since returned to the club circuit, reuniting with former Manchester City manager Nick Cushing at Denver Summit in the NWSL.

Mander, who served a one-year ban for her role in Canada’s drone-spying scandal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, joined Ward’s set-up shortly after Cronin earlier this year.

The number two role has been in sharp focus through the years, no time less so than after Healy’s contentious departure alongside Eileen Gleeson, Ward’s predecessor. Ward previously said she would “100%” be open to bringing Healy back into the fold; he is now at the helm of Kerry FC in the League of Ireland Men’s First Division.

Gleeson previously served as Vera Pauw’s assistant, before she left to take charge of Glasgow City. Tom Elmes – recently appointed Wexford FC academy director – followed suit and was in situ for the 2023 World Cup.

As Ireland look to reach the next one, with play-offs to come in autumn, this appointment is crucial. Cronin, meanwhile, says he is moving onto “new opportunities” as a short chapter comes to a close.

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