'Dream come true' for Eva Olid as former Hearts boss takes charge of Man United

EVA OLID HAS been appointed head coach of Women’s Super League (WSL) side Manchester United on an initial two-year deal.

The Red Devils wasted no time naming Marc Skinner’s successor following Monday’s announcement that he had left the club by mutual consent after five years in charge.

Olid departed Hearts after overseeing their historic first Scottish Women’s Premier League title triumph in May and has signed a deal with United until 2028, with the option of a further year.

“The opportunity to become head coach of Manchester United Women is a dream come true,” the Spaniard said.

“The club has outstanding infrastructure and everything we need to achieve our ambitions.

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“We have an excellent training facility, an academy that is already producing players capable of performing in a competitive first team and an exceptional group of support staff.

“There is already so much talent within our squad and I am excited to work with the players to support them to fulfil their immense potential.

“I am joining Manchester United at a really exciting time. There is a clear alignment in our shared vision for long-term success.

“I cannot wait to begin preparing a team that will make our incredible supporters proud.”

A new Eva for Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/wVEtw6L6ru — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) August 5, 2026

United hailed Olid’s appointment as the “start of an exciting new era” as the “club embarks on a clear vision for long-term, sustainable growth and success”.

Skinner’s side finished fourth in the WSL last term and reached the Champions League quarter-finals, helping the club build what they call “important foundations”.

United director of women’s football Matt Johnson said: “Eva is an outstanding coach with an incredible determination to succeed.

“Her remarkable achievements at Heart of Midlothian showcased her ability to maximise the potential of individual players whilst also implementing an exciting style of football.

“We are delighted that she will now bring those qualities to Manchester United. Eva is the perfect coach to lead us into an exciting new era.

“She shares our commitment to developing exciting homegrown and young players, a tradition deeply embedded in our club’s history and culture, as well as improving established senior internationals, both of which form an integral part of our vision for long-term, sustainable success.”

Olid’s side will kick off the WSL campaign with a trip to ambitious London City Lionesses on 4 September.

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