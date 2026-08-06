'I was an amateur with a professional mindset' - O'Gorman giving back as LOI academy director

BRAY SEAFRONT IS abuzz on a glorious Friday afternoon.

It’s the height of the summer heatwave, with locals and holidaymakers out enjoying the sun, sea and everything else the beach has to offer.

Áine O’Gorman bounces into a busy café in high spirits, having recently been appointed as academy director of Bray Wanderers. She’s the first female in such a position in the League of Ireland.

As the Irish centurion settles in to chat to The 42, a woman pushing a buggy stops to catch up.

“Are ya still playing football?” she asks.

“Nah, I retired last year,” O’Gorman responds.

“Sure you did that already and went back!”

O’Gorman laughs.

“Ah, but I’m 37 now…”

“Well, you’re still younger than Messi!”

There follows a louder laugh, but there’s no comeback this time.

And there won’t be a football one after O’Gorman’s international U-turn in 2020. She again retired from Ireland duty after the 2023 World Cup, and two seasons later, called time on a legendary Women’s League of Ireland career.

O’Gorman takes a sip of her cappuccino and brings us up to speed on life after football.

“I said I’d give myself six months just to think about what next step I really wanted to take,” the Enniskerry native remembers. “I knew I wanted to give back to football in some capacity, but what that looked like, I wasn’t really sure.”

Coaching had always piqued her interest, and she had just finished her Uefa A Licence. She’s a regular pundit and co-commentator on RTÉ, something she enjoys. There were other avenues O’Gorman wanted to explore, having previously worked as a gym instructor and then with Youth reach.

“I obviously owed it to my family to give them some time as well because the commitment and sacrifice is huge when you’re playing,” she says, living in Bray with her partner, Rachel and their children James, who is almost four, and 16-month-old Emily.

In action for Ireland in 2023. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

It was a welcome break from football, having dedicated her life to the game, but O’Gorman couldn’t shut out sport and exercise entirely.

“Decided, I don’t know why, to do the marathon in October. I always said that I would run one marathon when I finished playing football. Probably didn’t need to jump into it head first, but that’s just the way we roll!

“I’m actually looking forward to it. I did a half-marathon in Clontarf a couple of weekends ago, and it went well so I have to build on that now. But I could be 2 or 3k into a run going, ‘Why did I do this to myself?’ It’s the mentality just to keep pushing on and get through them.

“It’s probably important that I do have that that goal in sight. I think when you step back from playing, you need to keep yourself motivated – and physical activity helps mentally.”

In the meantime, football came calling once more. An opportunity arose to join the Bray Wanderers’ U17 Women’s coaching staff, which O’Gorman grabbed – and loved.

The academy director role followed, off the back of €3 million state funding for League of Ireland clubs.

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“I’m probably one of the lucky people in the country that can work full-time in football,” she says. “Obviously, it’s my passion, it’s an area where you want to give back to.

“I’m big on driving standards, developing young players and helping them reach their full potential. That’s both on and off the pitch. You’re developing the person as well as developing the player, that overall holistic approach. I’m looking forward to working with the coaches, the players and everyone at the club, and having a cohesive effort, that everyone’s working together.”

Since the appointment in late June, there has been plenty of talk about its historic nature, given O’Gorman is the first female in one of these jobs.

In every interview she has done since, she has shared her long-held opinion that gender doesn’t matter, once it’s the most suitable candidate.

A general view of the Carlisle Grounds. Grace Halton / INPHO Grace Halton / INPHO / INPHO

“Look, for me, it is the right person for the job. Obviously I’ve got a lot of experience playing in high performance environments, I’ve a passion for the game. I’m really driven to push things forward as well, and I enjoy working with young people and trying to get the best out of them. I think that’s the recipe for success moving forward.”

There’s plenty of experience from her playing career O’Gorman can draw on, from Stella Maris and Peamount United in the early days to a short spell across the water at Doncaster Rover Belles, before returning to Peamount twice more as well as UCD Waves and finishing her club career at Shamrock Rovers.

That’s without getting into her 119 Ireland caps in a journey spanning very different times to this day and age.

“I was an amateur with a professional mindset. That’s how I’d probably describe it,” O’Gorman smiles.

“That self-drive that came in. I wanted to be the fittest I could be, I always wanted to prepare the best I could. I was very process-driven, preparing right throughout the week, going into games, trusting your training. I think that’s something as well that I can bring to this role with me. The things you do away from the pitch sometimes are just as important as the things you do on the pitch.

“It’s just maximising resources and taking the opportunities that are in front of you. When I was a player, it was, ‘Every time you turn up on a pitch, don’t waste the opportunity.’ And enjoyment is important, that players are enjoying it and happy.”

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As the 2025 League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division season got underway, O’Gorman knew it would be her last.

Her close friend and Shamrock Rovers teammate Stephanie Zambra (née Roche) had called time the previous year. O’Gorman had thought about joining her, but said she’d give it one more shot.

“I just came to a time that I wanted to go out where I was still able to compete and be at 100%, at the top of my game,” she explains. “And let the next generation come through.”

O'Gorman captained the Hoops. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

As the campaign neared its end, Zambra was the interim manager.

“By the way, this is my last game,” O’Gorman told her a few days out.

“What?! I know you’ve been thinking of it, but I didn’t want it to become a reality!”

For many, it would be an emotional time. The end of an era, the last of everything – training, game, simply lacing up the boots as a player. Not for O’Gorman.

“I was probably just focusing on the match,” she says, honestly. “I don’t get really high about anything or really low about anything, I’m steady. I just enjoyed the game with loads of family there, which was really nice.

“I think come the end of the season, you’re mentally tired, physically tired, you’re nearly looking forward to a break as well. So it doesn’t really sink in until the next season kind of kicks off. I was still getting on the pitch coaching, so it was an easy transition.”

Let’s dig deeper. Rewind the clock and reel in the years.

A big question, which O’Gorman can take absolutely anywhere. How do you reflect on your football career with time and space?

She laughs, and buys a little time as the memories come flooding back.

“I think when you’re in it as a player, as an athlete, you’re always like, ‘What’s next? How can I be better?’ You obviously want to take your learnings from it and move on. So I probably haven’t really looked back and reflected fully on it.

“Like obviously, going to the World Cup was amazing. The moment I really took in at the World Cup was the opening game against Australia, the national anthem playing. I remember everyone saying, ‘Don’t let it pass you by when you’re there. Just try and enjoy the moment.’ That was pretty special. Kind of amazing that we got to a World Cup as well.

“I’m still probably in like that drive forward mode. What’s next? How can I be better now I’m in this role? How can I be the best I can be at this job? I probably haven’t fully reflected yet, but there were some great times on the pitch and off the pitch as well.”

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The 42 points to some: O’Gorman’s whirlwind World Cup appearance, where she was a late pre-match change in the lashing rain in Perth. The first Irish Mammy to grace the biggest stage.

And of course, that famous night in Glasgow where historic qualification was secured, O’Gorman a somewhat unlikely starter.

“It’s pretty special that I played in those games,” she smiles.

“At Hampden Park, I hadn’t played probably for almost a year and then to be starting. . . I was just in the changing room, going, ‘We’re either going to a World Cup here, or this is your last game playing for Ireland, so just make the most of it. You know your job, you know your tasks and do that to the best of your ability.’

“I probably should have scored! You’re thinking about the next action of that moment, and then Courtney [Brosnan] saves a peno. Then Amber. . . that’s my favourite memory ever in football.”

No major surprise there. O’Gorman is in her flow now, the recollections coming thick and fast – and the lessons with them.

“Then going to the World Cup, I didn’t play in the first game. Just finishing the warm-up for the Canada game, and Heather Payne pulled up with an injury, and I was in right-wing back.

“For me, I was always ready. I think there’s learning in that as well for people on the bench who may be sometimes disappointed they’re not starting, you just don’t know how quickly things can change.”

On the topic of change, how much of that has she seen through the years? O’Gorman made her Ireland senior debut in 2006, a very different time for women’s football.

O'Gorman leads the celebrations after Ireland qualify for the World Cup. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“Just the strides that’s been made in the girls’ game and crowds that we were getting in Tallaght Stadium and the young players who were looking up to us, I think that’s really heartwarming as well. That kind of makes all the sacrifices and the journey worthwhile as well, just to inspire the next generation.

“I had so many amazing experiences in the league as well. The strides there. Then to go to Rovers, professional contracts and bringing things to another level in a high performance environment.”

That pretty much brings us full circle. Almost an hour of chat later, and a quick check of the time. O’Gorman needs to get on the road again to collect James, who’s soon starting football in Enniskerry Youth Club. No pressure from Mammy, for the record.

Emily, meanwhile, is full of beans and not a great sleeper. “But ah, we have good craic,” O’Gorman grins. She wouldn’t have it any other way.

But there is a small sense of envy. Like so many others, she wishes she was starting out now. That she could do it all over again in this day and age.

“Ah yeah, the opportunities – in terms of getting into academy setups, the contact time, the resources that are available to be at your best tactically, technically, psychologically, physically is brilliant. And then after that, as well, the opportunity to obviously sign professional contracts in this country, go beyond to the WSL. That would be fantastic.

“But look, I don’t dwell on these things and I can’t change them. Now it’s encouraging young players to take the opportunity that they have.

“It’s about giving young players the best chance, nurturing that local talent, boys and girls, and making sure they’re getting the best opportunity to reach their ceiling.”

And with that, she’s off. Continuing to blaze a trail on and off the pitch, having smashed through the glass one.

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