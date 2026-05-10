Brighton's three-goal comeback leaves Liverpool and Denise O'Sullivan stunned

Liverpool 2

Brighton 3

CAITLIN HAYES HELPED Brighton come from two goals down to beat Liverpool at the death and secure their ticket to a first Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

The Republic of Ireland international was towering in defence as the Seagulls produced a memorable comeback win, but there was heartbreak for her Girls In Green teammate Denise O’Sullivan.

The Cork midfield maestro had put Liverpool into a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute, with a brilliant glancing header from close range after Ceri Holland’s delivery.

Denise O'Sullivan heads home to give Liverpool the lead over Brighton in the Women's FA Cup semi-final 💥



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The Reds went 2-0 up shortly after, but it’s Brighton who advance to a historic showpiece against Manchester City or Chelsea on 31 May.

O’Sullivan’s impressive showing came to a premature end in the 68th minute, when she was substituted after appearing to have aggravated an ongoing knee injury.

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The experienced midfielder walked off and seemed in good spirits, but it will be a concern to Ireland head coach Carla Ward ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Netherlands and France early next month.

O’Sullivan is suspended for the Dutch game at her local Pairc Uí Chaoimh, but will be needed for the group finale against Les Bleues in Grenoble.

Liverpool had worked themselves into a position of complete control in this semi-final. After O’Sullivan’s opener they doubled the lead through Beata Olsson on 22 minutes.

An instant reply from Brighton through left-back Manuela Vanegas meant they were back in the tie within 60 seconds.

The drama was only beginning, and veteran figure Fran Kirby missed a glaring chance for Brighton early in the second half.

The sides were level when Madison Haley headed home in the 54th minute and the contest was decided in the 95th minute when Brighton substitute Nadine Noordam proved lethal with a finish from 10 yards.

- With reporting from David Sneyd