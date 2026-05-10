'It means everything': Robbie Keane's Ferencváros win Hungarian Cup

ROBBIE KEANE’S FERENCVÁROS won the Hungarian Cup after a 1-0 extra-time win over Zalaegerszegi last night.

Ireland international Callum O’Dowda played the full 120 minutes at left-wing back as the duo celebrated MOL Magyar Kupa glory in front of almost 50,000 fans at Budapest’s Puskas Arena.

Toon Raemaekers’ 111th-minute goal was the difference at the venue where Troy Parrott scored a famous hat-trick that sent Ireland to the World Cup play-offs last November.

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“You don’t see many cups with this many fans around the world. To have this many people here, that tells you how much it means,” said Keane afterwards.

“For me, it means everything. I’m not a coach just to play the game, just to be part of something. I’m a coach that wants to win. I want to have medals and trophies. What’s the point of playing if you don’t want to be a winner?”

Ferencváros’ 25th domestic cup success means the club have secured a place in the 2025/26 Europa League qualifying rounds, at least. They could upgrade to Champions League football depending on their league finish: Keane’s side are second, a point behind ETO Győr with one game to go.

Champions for the last seven seasons, Ferencváros’ face Zalaegerszegi again in the league finale next weekend, while Győr round out against eighth-place Kisvárda.

Keane has led Ferencváros to one of those league titles since taking charge in January 2025, while Ireland’s record goalscorer has been linked with the Celtic job of late.