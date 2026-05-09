Harrington four off the lead heading into final round in Texas as McIlroy slips back

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON IS four shots off the lead heading into the final round of the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions.

Harrington, who hit a 70 in the opening round, powered himself into contention at the Woodlands Country Club in Texas with a brilliant six-under 66 in the second round to leave him at eight-under.

After starting his round on the back nine, Harrington was three-under on the turn after birdies on the 10th, 13th and 15th holes. He added three more birdies at the second, fourth and seventh holes.

America’s Boo Weekley currently holds a one-shot lead at 12-under, with Ernie Els just behind on 11-under.

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Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy has slipped back at the at the Truist Championship. The four-time winner of the event, who was previously in contention, is currently on one-under overall after what has been a difficult third round so far.

At time of writing, McIlroy is four-over through 17 holes. He started his third round with a birdie on the first but then unravelled after dropping shots at the fourth and sixth holes.

He then added four consecutive bogeys between the 10th and 13th holes before recovering with a birdie at 15.

McIlroy had not played since securing a second successive green jacket almost a month ago, opting to get back into the swing at Quail Hollow before heading to the US PGA on Monday for the year’s second major.

More to follow…