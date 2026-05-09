Rory McIlroy makes dig at LIV finances but open to players returning to PGA Tour

MASTERS CHAMPION RORY McIlroy took aim at LIV Golf’s financial plight, but is not against players returning to the PGA Tour.

McIlroy, who has been one of the most outspoken critics of the Saudi-backed breakaway, was speaking after a four-under 67 moved him into contention at the Truist Championship.

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The future of LIV Golf remains in doubt after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund announced plans to withdraw financing at the end of the year, having spent more than £4 billion (€4.63 billion) since 2022.

Earlier this week, Bryson DeChambeau insisted he would focus on his YouTube channel should LIV Golf not survive, rather than look to secure a return to the PGA Tour as Brooks Koepka did earlier this year.

The PGA Tour re-wrote its rules in December to allow five-time major winner Koepka to return, subject to certain sanctions.

Those rules were specifically designed to apply to LIV’s big-name players – Jon Rahm, DeChambeau and Cameron Smith – however none of them took up the limited-time offer.

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“I think everyone sort of knows my views on LIV and where it stands in the game of golf,” said McIlroy. “I don’t think I need to rehash any of that. It’s never been for me.

“They’re going to go and try and find alternative investment, whatever that may look like.

“But when one of the wealthiest sovereign wealth funds in the world thinks that you’re too expensive for them, that sort of says something.”

Asked about the prospect of players returning to the PGA Tour, McIlroy added: “It’s a question if they do want to come back.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of bridges to cross to get there.

“I think (PGA Tour chief executive) Brian Rolapp has said anything that makes this Tour stronger, anything that makes the DP World Tour stronger, I think everyone should be open to that. That’s just good business practice.

“I’m not going to judge anyone for not wanting to play on the PGA Tour.

“If you want to be the most competitive golfer you can be, this is the place to be. And if you don’t want to play here, I think that says something about you.”

The Northern Irishman, who had not played since securing a second successive green jacket almost a month ago at Augusta National, looked in good form before heading to the US PGA on Monday for the year’s second major.

McIlroy, a four-time winner of this event, bogeyed his second hole of the day following a wayward approach but then roared back with six birdies before another dropped shot at the last for a 67 which left him tied for eighth on five under, four adrift of Sungjae Im.

“I hit a lot closer, especially on some of the par threes,” said McIlroy. “Holed a couple of extra putts which always helps. It was a solid day.

“Overall it was a good day, and it was a good day to get myself back in the hunt and feel like I have a real chance going into the weekend.”

Korea’s Im had three birdies against a single bogey in his round of 69.

McIlroy’s Ryder Cup team-mate Tommy Fleetwood sits second on eight under after a second straight round of 67.

England’s Alex Fitzpatrick, fresh from winning the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside his brother Matt, shared third with Justin Thomas after both carded rounds of 68 to reach seven under.